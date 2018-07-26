Kamuzu Stadium ready, waiting for FIFA inspection team

Government through the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development says Kamuzu Stadium is ready to start hosting matches but will await FIFA’s approval.

For the past two seasons, Blantyre based fans have had no access to the facility and were forced to travel long distances in order to watch their teams in action as the stadium was under rehabilitation.

Now, reports have emerged that the construction works at Malawi’s longest stadium are over but teams have been put on hold by Government until FIFA sends inspection team to officially declare the facility fit again for matches.

Earlier this week, social media was flooded with reports that Nyasa Big Bullets will play host to Blue Eagles at the facility on Saturday, with Be Forward Wanderers welcoming MAFCO at the same venue, something that has been refuted by the Super League of Malawi.

However, Blantyre based teams and fans should expect to see the facility hosting matches again in the second round of the Super League as the first round will be wrapped up this coming weekend.

As it is, government will be waiting for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to engage FIFA for the inspection team.

The FA closed down the facility in February last year following reports that the artificial turf had worn out.

The development forced supporters from Bullets and Wanderers to demonstrate against the decision but the FA stood firm, forcing Government to bow down to pressure by purchasing a new artificial turf which was installed at the facility three weeks ago.