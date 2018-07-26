Super League teams to go on two week break

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says teams in the top flight will take a two week break before resuming second round action in the TNM Super League.

The first round will be completed this weekend when the top two teams will be in action with the number one position up for grabs.

While admitting that the first round was a success, Sulom through its General Secretary Williams Banda said officiating was the biggest concern amongst the teams.

“Teams have competed fairly but officiating was the biggest concern as team officials were complaining of poor decisions from the men in black. However, we are very grateful to the supporters for patronizing our games.

“The teams will take a two week break before resuming the second round. This will be done in order not to disturb the football calendar through the Football Association of Malawi (FAM),” said Banda.

Both Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have got a chance of finishing top but the current league leaders have an upper hand over the Central Bankers.

A win for Bullets over Blue Eagles will see them going into the second round as league leaders for the first time in two years.