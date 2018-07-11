Gabeya to undergo trials at Black Leopards

Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya has been invited by South Africa’s Premiership side Black Leopards to attend a three week trial, Malawi24 can reveal.

In a document made available to this publication, the South African club says it wants Gabeya to start the trials from 5th July to 26th July, 2018.

“This letter serves to establish that we as Black Leopards FC, would hereby like to invite Mr Gabeya Miracle Jecup passport no. MA452468 for professional football trials at our organization from 05th July 2018 to 26th July 2018.

“Black Leopards will be responsible for Airfares, accommodation and meals during the stay”.

“We further undertake to ensure that the passport of the above mentioned individual is valid during their stay in South Africa,” reads the statement signed by the team’s Director Tshifhiwa Chief Thidiela.

This will be the fourth South African team interested in the former Flames Under 20 defender who was a marvel to watch when he was playing for the senior team during the 2016 Cosafa Castle Cup.

Gabeya previously had trials with Kaizer Chiefs and Highlanders Park while Mpumalanga Black Aces and Bloemfontein Celtic also showed their interest in the player.