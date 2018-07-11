Three killed in lorry accident

Two pedestrians and a passenger died after a lorry hit several people yesterday in Lilongwe.

According to Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, two other people sustained injuries and were admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Dandaula told the local media that the lorry registration number CK 3680 was coming from Air wing and was being driven by Billiat Kapala.

When it reached National Bank in Old Town, the brakes on the lorry failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The lorry then hit four people, two died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries and were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

A man who was in the vehicle suffered injuries and died while at the hospital.