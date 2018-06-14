EIU predicts Mutharika victory

The Economist Intelligence Unit says President Peter Mutharika will win the 2019 elections.

In its June report, the EIU says Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will retain power after next years polls.

The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the DPP to remain in power during the forecast period, securing re-election in 2019, says the report.

The EIU also says divisions which were in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) prior to the convention will affect the partys chances during the elections.

On former President Joyce Banda, the body says it does not expect her to be a serious electoral challenger to Mutharika should she stand for the presidency.

It is too early to know what role Mrs Banda will play ahead of the elections, or indeed if she will face legal action over cash-gate,says the report

Over the past few months, Mutharika has been facing calls to step down to pave way for his Vice President Saulos Chilima. But Mutharika has maintained that he will represent the DPP in 2019.

Last week Chilima announced he is leaving the DPP and will reveal his plans in the near future.

The EIU however says Chilima would not have won at the DPP convention had he chosen to challenge Mutharika for the DPP presidency since the vice presidents supporters in the DPP remain a minority.