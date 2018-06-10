Chilima Movement gathers momentum: SKC branded cars appear

You will see them soon on the roads of Malawi cars that have been branded by the initials of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Information that Malawi24 has indicates that the movement supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima for Presidency is gathering momentum after the Veep announced that he’s quitting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Leaked photos that Malawi24 has seen show cars painted SKC, abbreviations that have become synonymous with the movement that has since been derided by the ruling party.

Last week Vice President Saulos Chilima announced that he was not facing president Peter Mutharika at the DPP convention, putting to an end weeks of squabbling in the ruling party.

There had emerged two factions in the ruling party with one supporting incumbent Peter Mutharika for presidency and another supporting Chilima.

Chilima announced at a press conference that after deciding not to contest at the DPP convention, he would be outlining his political future sooner.