Super League round-up: Stain Davies scores hatrick for TN Stars

…as MAFCO holds Blue Eagles…

Stain Davies scored a hatrick to inspire newly promoted TN Stars to a thrilling 5-2 victory over Civil Sporting Club on Saturday, while Blue Eagles and MAFCO FC played to a 1-1 draw at Nankhaka Stadium.

At Kasungu Stadium, Meke Mwase’s men produced one of their best performances to teach Civil Sporting some footballing lessons to dent their hopes of closing the gap with league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Davies scored his first hatrick of the season, with the other strikes coming from China Chirwa and Juma Luwata while the visitors reduced the arrears through Blessings Tembo and Christopher Kumwembe.

The result takes the Kasungu based side to 9th position with 10 points while Civil have dropped down to 4th position with 13 points from 7 games.

At Nankhaka, Blue Eagles came from behind to draw 1-1 with MAFCO FC.

Joseph Donsa had given the Salima based Soldiers a first half lead but Beston Jimu levelled the scores before the interval.

The result takes Eagles to 6th position with 11 points from 7 games while MAFCO have moved to 13th position with 6 points from 7 games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Manase Chiyesa and Francisco Kamdzeka scored in each half to inspire Kamuzu Barracks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mzuni FC to move up to 8th position with 10 points from 7 games while the Green Intellectuals have dropped to 12th position with 7 points from 9 games.

The action continues on Sunday, with Nchalo United hosting Silver Strikers at Kalulu Stadium.

A win for the Bankers will see them close the gap with league leaders to just two points with a game in hand to play, while a win for Nchalo United will see them move out of the relegation zone with 7 points from 8 games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will host their brothers in arms Kamuzu Barracks FC.

A win for the Lilongwe based Soldiers will move them up to 5th in the standings with 13 points from 8 games while a win for the Mzuzu based Soldiers will see them move out of the drop zone with 9 points from 8 games.

At Dedza Stadium, Masters Security and MAFCO FC will battle it out for maximum points with the rookies aiming to move out of the drop zone while MAFCO will be looking forward to move up to 11 in the standings.

Bullets lead the standings with 18 points from 8 games.