Malawian professor killed in South Africa

Unknown thugs have shot dead a Malawian professor at his home at Empangeni in South Africa.

The professor Gregory Kamwendo aged 53 is reported to have been shot by two gun men as he drove into his compound.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Kamwendo who was a dean of faculty of arts at the University of Zululand died on the spot.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage,” said Mbhele.

Mbhele added that they have launched a manhunt for the suspects who have killed the professor.

Kamwendo was previously a lecturer at University of Malawi, University of Botswana and University of KwaZulu Natal.