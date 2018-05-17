Too late for Muluzi to save UDF

The political ties that opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have led to UDF’s decline and it is too late to save the party, a political analyst says.

Several political experts have been faulting the union that UDF had with DPP arguing the party will fail to campaign itself ahead of 2019 polls.

The ties led to internal shakeups in UDF with some legislators within the party not supporting the decision of being part of DPP.

UDF lawmaker Lucius Banda vowed to remain on opposition side in Parliament when his colleagues moved to government side to follow party president Atupele Muluzi.

Banda faulted the union saying it was “illegal” as no proper procedure was followed between the two parties.

With months remaining for Malawi to hold elections, UDF has been spotted to be active in holding political rallies across the country.

The rallies are aimed at strengthening the grassroots that became weak when UDF president Muluzi was honoured with ministerial position in DPP administration.

But political expert Wonderful Mkhutche says it is late for Muluzi to put his house in order ahead of the elections next year.

“It is too late for Atupele Muluzi and the UDF. The major challenge was that the political relationship with DPP was entered into without well-known agreements.

“That is why there were disagreements in the party regarding this. Even though the party still has members at rallies, it is given that most of them have lost a sense of direction of the party and are in dark as to where their party belongs in Malawi politics,” said Mkhutche.

He noted that UDF is to have a presidential candidate out of necessity and not to win the elections adding that the party will find it difficult to criticise the current administration during campaign

“How can UDF criticise DPP when it was part of the government the party thinks needs to change?” Wondered Mkhutche.