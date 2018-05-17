Junior Flames off to Angola

Malawi under 20 national football team has today left the country for the second leg match against Angola in 2019 CAF Youth Championship qualifying campaign.

The team which lost the first leg 2-1 has departed through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre with the hope that they will bounce back come this Sunday in Angola.

Head Coach, Meke Mwase, has picked 20 players including four forwards among them former Surestream Academy goal machine Tony Biyasi who is currently playing for Nchalo United.

Team manager Aubrey Nankhuni told the press before departure that Malawians should not count them out saying the boys are ready to turn the tables.

“It happens in football, they are kids, they may stumble or do better but take it into your mind, we are not yet out of the race, we have been preparing hard for this second leg,” he said.

Nankhuni added that when the boys are abroad they do better and he revealed that they have told them to score an early goal in order to do better.

“It will be a difficult match but exciting, when our teams goes outside it performs better. Our boys work hard, we have told them to take this match as a cup final and that they should score in the early minutes of the match.

“Malawians should have trust in these boys that in Angola we are going to win,” concluded the Team Manager.

According to the travelling squad released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday, Daudi Mtanthiko will be leader of delegation alongside Senior Flames gaffer Ronny Van Geneugden.

The following are the players that are in the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Hastings Banda and Charles Thom

Defenders: Charles Petro, Hadji Wali, Kelvin Kadzinje, Josephy Balakasi, Maxwell Paipi, Shema and Timothy Siliwimba.

Midfielders: Francisco Madinga, Chinsisi Maonga, Auspicious Kadzongola, David Daudi, Frank Chizuze, Frank Titani and Patrick Mwaungulu.

Strikers: Chikondi Mbeta, Tony Biyasi, Peter Banda and Levison Gopani.