Mbeya to pay Kinnah K11 million

Tanzanian club Mbeya City has agreed to pay Former Nyasa Big Bullets and National Team Football Team mentor Kinnah electric Phiri about K11 million.

The club owes Phiri because it was failing to pay him during his time at the Tanzanian side.

Phiri travelled to Tanzania recently where he is said to have held fruitful discussions with Mbeya City which also involved officials from Malawi High Commission to Tanzania, Tanzanian Football Federation and the East African country’s External Affairs.

“We had fruitful discussions which involved several authorities and we have agreed that I have to be paid in instalments for nine months,” he said.The former Flames coach went to Tanzania in the 2016 soccer season where he found Mbeya City Football Club facing relegation as they were anchoring second from bottom of the 16 member top flight league.

He managed to turn things around and the team won most of the remaining ten fixtures to finish the league on 8th position.