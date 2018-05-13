Airtel Top 8 Cup preview: Wounded Wanderers in Soldiers’ territory

Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers will go head-to-head in the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal first leg at the Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams have had a mixed start to the season in the Super League but cup games have always produced results in favour of Wanderers who have outsmarted the Soldiers on several occasions.

However, the Nomads will be facing a side which is now gaining top form, as the Soldiers performed well during their Southern Region outing in the league a week ago.

The Soldiers are not newcomers when it comes to cup competitions, having won Fisd Cup last season at the expense of Moyale Barracks.

This will surely give them the courage to upset their opponents who are currently not doing well in front of goal.

In-form Manase Chiyesa will lead the attack, with Diouf Simaone, World Nkuliwa and Dave Banda adding the much needed expertise in the middle of the park.

Their 2-1 defeat to Civil Sporting in the midweek will not demotivate the Lilongwe based side as they are aiming to pile more pressure on Wanderers technical panel.

Meanwhile, Yasin Osman’s side will be desperate for victory over KB to put one foot in the semifinals before hosting them at Balaka Stadium in the return leg.

The Nomads are coming off a disappointing goalless draw against rookies Karonga United last week in the Super League and a victory is all what they need to restore their pride.

Wanderers have played three matches without scoring a goal but they will be looking forward to ending this goal drought.

Runners up in 2017, Wanderers have vowed to turn things around as they have set themselves a target of winning at least three trophies to honour their former technical director Jack Chamangwana who was laid to rest on Tuesday having succumbed to blood pressure.

As one of the successful teams in cup competitions, the Nomads will be expecting nothing less of a victory before heading into the second leg.

The quarterfinal action continues on Monday at Nankhaka Stadium when Blue Eagles will play host to MAFCO FC.