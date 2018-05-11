Kaliwo says MCP convention is illegal

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo has challenged the legality of the convention which MCP has organised this weekend in Lilongwe.

Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre this morning, Kaliwo claimed that the party’s constitution gives him, as Secretary General of the party, exclusive power to call for a convention hence it is illegal for other members of the party to convene a convention.

The MCP announced Friday morning that it will hold a convention starting from today May 11, 2018, to Monday May 14, 2018, at its headquarters in Lilongwe.

But Kaliwo has urged delegates not to go Lilongwe for the convention and has warned the party that if it holds the indaba it will face consequences.

He added that MCP members who are behind several illegal decisions in the party are new and are not true members of MCP.

Kaliwo was earlier this year suspended from the party but after several court battles the party this week reinstated him together with four other National Executive members.