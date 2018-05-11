MCP holds convention

Over 1000 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) delegates are expected to attend the party’s convention in Lilongwe.

The party is holding a convention starting today 11th May to Monday 14th May.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning in Lilongwe, the Chairperson for the convention committee Augustine Chidzanja said the party is expecting over 1000 delegates from various districts to arrive at the place today.

He also revealed that the indaba will cost at least K100 million.

The convention was earlier expected to be held at Mary Mount Girls Secondary School in Mzuzu but it has been moved to Lilongwe at the party’s headquarters students are not on holidays.

Election of people in various positions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) will be the main activity at the convention.

Chidzanja said the full list of candidates to contest for various positions during the national convention will be known Friday evening.

He added that the party has nomination forms which candidates will be filling to before elections.

According to Chidzanja, members vying for the position of president or vice president will pay K500,000 as nomination fee.

The convention comes a day after the Supreme Court of Appeal vacated an injunction obtained by MCP secretary General Gustave Kaliwo which was aimed at stopping the party from holding the convention.

Meanwhile, Kaliwo has challenged the legality of the convention saying he is the only MCP official with power to call for a convention.