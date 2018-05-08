MCP to meet over convention

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it will meet to set a new date for the convention following the removal of an injunction which was barring the party from holding the indaba.

MCP Acting Secretary General told Malawi24 that the party is happy with the ruling and will meet to decide the way forward.

“We are happy the court has found in our favour. This means the case commenced by the Kaliwo has no legs to stand and the injunction automatically falls off. The party will meet to chart the way forward,” he said.

MCP Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and member Chatonda Kaunda were granted an injunction which barred MCP from holding a convention until the issue of the five members’ suspension is resolved.

Last month, MCP lawyers asked the court to set aside the claimants’ summons for being irregular saying because of the irregularity the party could not file defence in response to the summons.

The claimants however wanted to be granted leave to amend the summons.

Delivering a ruling on Monday in Blantyre, Judge Jack N’riva refused to grant leave to amend the summons. He then set aside the summons with costs for being irregular.