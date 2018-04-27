Simama League to kick off Saturday

The Northern Region Simama League will kick off this Saturday.

Northern Region Football Association Vice Chairperson Felix Mbonekela Msiska told Malawi24 that they are through with registration of teams and now it’s time to start the games.

“We postponed the kick-off last weekend but now everything is set for the kick-off. We have managed to inspect all teams and their venues.

“We are satisfied and we hope this year 208 season will be much great than last year,” he said.

Msiska who is also a chairperson in competitions committee in the region added that apart from Simama league, the association is looking for resources to introduce a regional cup.

“We are working hard to have a separate cup from Simama whereby all district teams will be participating,” said Msiska.

He then brushed aside reports that the NRFA is divided, saying the regional committee is intact and is working together to run football professionally.