Mutharika given 90 days to address challenges

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have given President Peter Mutharika 90 days to address various issues affecting the country.

The CSOs issued the ultimatum when presenting a petition to the Office of the President and Cabinet at Capital Hill in Lilongwe following peaceful demonstrations in the city.

In the petition which was presented by one of the organisers Timothy Mtambo, the CSOs have demanded Mutharika to allow the Anti – Corruption Bureau investigate the issue of K4 billon allocation.

The CSOs want minister of finance and economic development Goodall Gondwe and minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa to step down for their role in allocating the money to 86 ministers.

In their petition, the CSOs have requested government to protect persons with albinism from killings and abductions and to investigate Issah Njaunju’ s death.

The protesters have also demanded government to resolve the issue of blackouts and allow Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to work as any media house in a fair and balanced manner.

In the petition, the concerned citizens have told the Mutharika administration to create jobs opportunities for youths.

After delivering the petition, one of the CSO leaders Gift Trapence said they hope that Mutharika will address their concerns as soon as possible.

He then thanked Malawians for conducting the demonstrations in a peaceful manner despite facing challenges on their way to Capital Hill.

During the demonstrations protesters carried several placards showing messages directed at government.

President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera showed up during the protests and in his remarks he said he participated as any Malawian.