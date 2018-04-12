Malawi cholera death toll rises to 30

The cholera death toll in Malawi has risen to 30 from the 26 recorded last month, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

According to Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango, the number of infections has also risen to 893 from 844 in March.

“Cases in the capital, Lilongwe, rose to 352 from 305 and deaths from 14 to 18 during the period of March 26 to April 11,” said Malango.

The cholera outbreak has been blamed on drinking water from shallow and contaminated sources.

The current outbreak started last year at the onset of the ongoing rainy season.

Districts heavily hit by the disease are Karonga, Lilongwe, Salima and Dedza.

The cholera outbreak has also hit Rumphi, Dowa, Nkhatabay, Likoma, Nsanje and Mulanje.