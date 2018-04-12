Breaking: DPP Vice Presidents endorse Mutharika for 2019 polls

Top brass of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has endorsed President Peter Mutharika as torch bearer for the party in the 2019 polls, effectively breaking rank from Director of Youth Lewis Ngalande and former first lady Callista Mutharika.

In a press briefing happening in Lilongwe, three Vice Presidents of the party flanked by Spokesperson Nicolas Dausi and Regional governors have highlighted that as a party they are fully behind the candidacy of Peter Mutharika for the 2019 polls.

At the meeting, Heatherwick Ntaba, George Chaponda and Nicolas Dausi have all thrown their weight behind Mutharika.

