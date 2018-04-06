Health worker suspended over Masambuka murder

Ministry of Health has suspended a health worker suspected to have been involved in the brutal killing of MacDonald Masambuka who was a person with albinism.

In a statement, Machinga District Hospital has said that that the act is unwelcome hence suspending the health worker to allow police investigate him.

“Management and staff of Machinga District Hospital and all health facilities have been saddened by the latest news of suspected involvement of one of our fellow staff in the killing of the young man of albino descent. As management and staff we are not happy with this suspected act and strongly condemn the malpractice.

“So far, we have suspended the suspected officer to pave way for police investigation and the office will handle the issue according to Malawi Service Regulations,” reads the statement.

The hospital has also distanced itself from the employee’s conduct saying the health worker committed the crime outside the health sector.

“We would like to reaffirm to the general public that the suspected act was done outside the mandate of health service provision of the suspect. Secondly, it was done outside the confines of the work station of the station. We would like to reaffirm that none of our facilities in Machinga is involved in this act,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Eastern Region Police has recovered six remaining bones of late Masambuka who was laid to rest on Monday.

On Wednesday, United Nations (UN) advised Malawi to address the root causes of attacks against persons with albinism.

In a statement signed by UN resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres on Wednesday, the UN called upon all stakeholders in the country to redouble their efforts to implement the National Action Plan which seeks to end the attacks.