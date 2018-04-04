Matumbi joins race to Parliament

Musician and television personality Annie Matumbi will be racing towards Parliament in the 2019 elections.

Matumbi, real name Chiyanjano Muheziwa, will be contesting in Lilongwe South West Constituency.

He will contest under the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pending a primary election.

Other public figures that have announced they will be contesting in the polls include iconic footballers Fischer Kondowe and Peter Mponda who face off against incumbent lawmaker for Blantyre South East musician Allan Ngumuya.

Opinion polls spearheaded by various electoral oversight bodies have placed the winning plate on both the DPP and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).