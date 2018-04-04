Blantyre fans to miss start of Super League

Blantyre based soccer fans will miss part of the 2018 Super League after revelations that Kamuzu Stadium will not be ready to host matches.

Initially, the stadium was supposed to be opened last month but the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has failed to install the new artificial turf due to heavy rains being experienced in the commercial city.

As a result, Blantyre based teams will have no choice but to use Nchalo Stadium, Mulanje Park and Balaka Stadium as they await for the completion of maintenance works at Chilomoni Stadium and Kamuzu Stadium.

On Tuesday, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) General Secretary Williams Banda told the local media that teams have to look at other options.

“We are hoping to see Kamuzu Stadium ready to host matches very soon but as it is, we are urging teams to look for plan B because the facility in Blantyre will not be ready for use.

“At the moment, Azam Tigers have registered Mulanje Park as their home ground while Be Forward Wanderers and Red Lions will be using Balaka Stadium, with Nchalo United using Nchalo Stadium but Nyasa Big Bullets are yet to submit their home venue so we are still waiting to hear from them,” said Williams Banda.

It has been reported that Kamuzu Stadium will not be ready up until August this year.

The 2018 TNM Super League is scheduled to kick off on 15 April 2018.