Devotion: Focus on important issues

2Timothy 2:4 ISV “No one serving in the military gets mixed up in civilian matters, for his aim is to please his commanding officer.”

A person serving in a military doesn’t get mixed up in civilian affairs. His focus is to do what pleases the commanding officer.

A Pastor or leader should focus on his calling and should not mix up with some unimportant issues such as petty gossip.

An employee working in an organisation should not get mixed with unnecessary issues such as gossips. A business person should not be carried away with affairs of life and forget their business. Students should not be carried by some unimportant issues happening around campus.

Learn to concentrate on important issues only and never poke your nose in every affairs. Check if what you are doing or involved in has any benefit on you, or anybody now or in future.

Check if that will be relevant in the years to come. Learn to bear in mind the business God has assigned you to do and to finish it because one day you will be required to present a report on your assigned business.

1Thes 4:11 “Also, make it your goal to live quietly, to mind your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we instructed you.” Then verse 12 tells us the benenefits for doing that.1Thes4:12 BBE “That you may be respected by those who are outside, and may have need of nothing.” If you want to command respect and succeed, then do what the scripture says.

You should never be busy interfering with other people’s affairs when you know you will not change anything for better. 2 Thessalonians 3:11-13 “We hear that some of you are living in idleness. You are not busy working —you are busy interfering in other people’s lives!

We order and encourage such people by the Lord Jesus, the Messiah, to do their work quietly and to earn their own living. Brothers, do not get tired of doing what is right.”

Prayer: Thank you Father for your Word that you have given me. From today on I will not be entangled with civilian affairs that will not benefit anything on my life.

I will always stick to your Word and your assignment. In Jesus Name.Amen.