Devotion: The Gospel, Believers Responsibility

1 Timothy 2:3-4 This is good and it pleases God our saviour who wants everybody to be saved and come to know the truth.

There is no salvation outside Jesus and Gods desire is that all men should be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth. God did not just choose selected few for heaven and very many for hell. If it were so, then He could not desire for ALL men to be saved.

In Mat 28:19 The Lord Jesus is sending all of us to all nations. Every believer has his own nation. It can be people at your work place, it can be people you do business together with or even our neighbours can be within the sphere of our nation.

Jesus tells us that there are so many people needing salvation but few are willing to take up this noble job. Luk 10:2 Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest. Make up your mind to be a partaker of gospel.

For people to be saved there should be a preacher. Every born again christian should be a preacher of good news. DON’T leave the good news to pastors only and don’t confine gospel to the walls of your church. Take it and distribute it. Rom 10:14 But how will they give worship to him in whom they have no faith? and how will they have faith in him of whom they have not had news? and how will they have news without a preacher?

Don’t be ashamed of the Gospel, it it Gods power for salvation( Romans 1:16).

Do you know there are rewards in the gospel. There are wages for being a reaper of souls.Joh 4:36 And he that reapeth receiveth wages, and gathereth fruit unto life eternal: that both he that soweth and he that reapeth may rejoice together.

On earth and in the life to come you receive the rewards.Mar 10:29-30 And Jesus answered and said, Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.

In the life to come(in eternity), we will not be at same rank.Those who win more souls will be operating in a higher rank.

This is your opportunity to elevate your status in eternity by winning more souls. Dan 12:3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that TURN MANY to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.

PRAYER

Dear father, I thank you for making me a soul winner. I have made up my mind to participate in the noble job and win more souls into your kingdom. I thank you for entrusting me with the gospel of salvation. In Jesus name. Amen

