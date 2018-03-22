SRFA fundraiser flops

The Southern Region Football League has disclosed that its fundraising match between Be Forward Wanderers and Mafco failed to hit the targeted revenue.

The match played on Sunday at the Balaka Stadium, had been billed to generate not less than K5 million.

But according to SRFA Chairman Raphael Humba, the match grossed just K1.5 million. Worse still SRFA had invested K3 million in match day expenditures, translating into a loss.

Humba attributed the setback to low patronage triggered by the change of venue and one competing team in the fixture.

“Initially we had arranged Wanderers to face Silver Strikers in Mangochi but when Silver pulled out we settled for Mafco, furthermore switching venues to Balaka at the eleventh hour. That played to our disadvantage,” said Humba.

He further disclosed that, in view of the setback, the two teams have agreed to another well-arranged fundraiser to help SRFA compensate for last Sunday’s loss.

Humba said the game will be played before the start of the TNM Super League season on 14 April.

The game will be followed by a musical event which will be SRFA’s last fundraising activity before their season begins.

The association is in dire need of money to settle referees’ outstanding dues dating back to the 2014 season.

Julius Kajembe’s lone strike won Sunday encounter for Wanderers.