Devotion: Saturated by the Word of God

Deu 6:6-10“These words, which I command you this day, shall be on your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise up.

You shall bind them for a sign on your hand, and they shall be for symbols between your eyes. You shall write them on the door posts of your house, and on your gates…”

God is revealing to Israel one of the secrets to their success in the land. This is a secret of living an upward life where everyday they were just increasing and not decreasing in every aspect of life. The secret was saturating themselves with God’s Word.

God tells them to study the Word, memorise the Word, write the Word everywhere in their places so that they should just see the Word every time they lie down, move, they wake up and they sit down.

God showed them never to be dictated by their environment or situation but by the Word. Even at their gates they were told to put the Word so that the first thing to greet them when coming home should be the Word and not the outlook of the house or the mood of the spouse or children.

The same secret still stands today. Those who saturate themselves with the Word always prevail in every situation. The Word of God prevailed in Gen 1 when the world was full of darkness. God spoke the Word to recreate the confused world.

Hebrews 11:3.” Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear. ”

Paul grew the Word of God in Ephesus and it prevailed over everything in the city.Acts 19:20 ” So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.”

Grow the Word in you by saturating yourself with the Word. Study and meditate on the Word, listen to the Word quite often. It will prevail over every weakness in life and will cause you to grow. Your life is forward and upwards when you saturate yourself with the Word.

Confession I am born of the Word of God. I will study the Word, meditate the Word. I will use the Word every day and in every situation. I will never allow to be dictated by the environment around me. I am what the Word says. In Jesus Name. Amen.

