No MCP convention in sight:Msowoya, Kabwila stop party gathering

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya, Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and spokesperson Jessie Kabwila have obtained an injunction to stop the party from holding a convention scheduled for April.

The three together with Tony Kandiero and James Chatonda Kaunda have also restrained the party from suspending them or summoning them to a disciplinary meeting.

In a court order dated March 12 that Malawi24 has seen, the High Court has ordered that the MCP convention must not happen unless the issue of Kaliwo and the other four has been acted upon or when an order from the High Court orders so.

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” reads part of the injunction which lists MCP president Lazarus Chakwera as one of the defendants.

The court has warned the MCP that disobeying the order is illegal since the defendants will have committed contempt of court and they will be liable to imprisonment, fined or seizure of assets.

In January, MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to suspend the five senior officials saying that they were bringing disagreements in the party.