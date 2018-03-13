No MCP convention in sight:Msowoya, Kabwila stop party gathering

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya, Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and spokesperson Jessie Kabwila have obtained an injunction to stop the party from holding a convention scheduled for April.
The three together with Tony Kandiero and James Chatonda Kaunda have also restrained the party from suspending them or summoning them to a disciplinary meeting.
In a court order dated March 12 that Malawi24 has seen, the High Court has ordered that the MCP convention must not happen unless the issue of Kaliwo and the other four has been acted upon or when an order from the High Court orders so.
“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” reads part of the injunction which lists MCP president Lazarus Chakwera as one of the defendants.
The court has warned the MCP that disobeying the order is illegal since the defendants will have committed contempt of court and they will be liable to imprisonment, fined or seizure of assets.
In January, MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to suspend the five senior officials saying that they were bringing disagreements in the party.
Easy ma member ku court amalora aliyese.Ma Big athu akudziwa zimenezi.
Kasi njuwi mulije a Msiwoya??
Dpp at its best nde mukuti mudzagwetse APM inuo mukukangana nokha nokha pano dont u know that u r decampaigning for urself and campaigning for dpp’landslide.?DPP forever
Nkhaniyi timvetsetse bwino. Kaliwo and colleagues are not against early convention. The MCP constitution is very clear about who should call for the convention. It’s not the president, but the Secretary General, who is Kaliwa himself. Chakwera has violated the provision of the constitution by calling for a convention. He doesn’t have those powers. If Chakwera is failing to abide by party constitution which the party itself prepared, will he be able to abide by the national constitution which was written by other people? He is simply a dictator. The court is not stupid to grant the injunction. Something is seriously wrong with dictator Chakwera. He thinks by being the president he can do anything, This is wrong and dangerous for democracy. It must be stopped before it’s too late. Bravo Kaliwo and the court for showing monster Chakwera his limits.
Empty tins always make noise
MCP need a uniting leader not a dictator chakwera course he will steal ur victory in 2019. MCP VOTERS WAKE UP
Inuyo ndiye zitsilu muganuza kuti muwonga MCP pamenepa ndiye timati muyithaza kupanga kuti athu abwere mpakana mukuwononga ndalam zambiri kupatsa akazitape mbiri akubwera kulowa MCP Panopa Mbwampini wagwira njakata.pamenepa
Mukufuna chakwela achoke pabwere ophweka
Mmmm!Kkkkk!Khakhakhakha!Ukutheka Km Utsogoleriu
Contact and dialogue would have been the best way forward. Otherwise these people will stop at nothing to frustrate the party to the very end. MCP leadership must act quickly on this!
akaliwo ndi azizanu ingopangani resign mupite kwina kulikonse komwe mungakonde..mwatikwana mzanu chatinkha anapangakale ena anamuyamikila inu bwaaaaa
Ndichifukwa chake Msowoya adamuthamangitsa ku DPP, sizikusiyana ndi sikidzi. Komaso tikuuze tsogolo lako la ndale lathera pamenepa. Ukafuse azinzako amene adanyoza MCP pano alikuti.
Kkkkkkkkkkkk!!!!! koma guys zinazi ndizoseketsa kwambiri. Mesa poyamba anali anthu omwewo achina Kaliwo, Msowoya, Kabwira ndi anzizake opusawo amene amafuna convention ichitike mofulumira lero akuti isachitike, kkkkkkk. Akudziwa kuti agwanayo. Komaso inu olemba nkhani muzilemba nkhani mwa professional. Zoona mukena kuti Msowoya ndi Vice president wa MCP, komaso Kaliwo kuti ndi Secretary General wa MCP ndiso kuti Kabwira ndi spokesperson wa MCP. Moti titi mpaka pano inuyo a news si mudziwa osewa saliso ndi maudindo! Tinenapano General Secretary ndi Mkacha, Spokesperson ndi Ezekiel Ching’oma. After Convention next month tikupatsirani the trusted Vice President who will bring unity in the party osati Omsowoyawa ayi. MCP 2019 BOMAAA!!!!!! Msowoya, Kaliwo, Kabwira, Chatonda, Kandiyero alila basi. Nkholokolo zimenezi zikagwere.
disturb them alot mr MSOWOYA please
Injuction party ya masepa.