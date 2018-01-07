Devotion: Don’t be an orphan in the Kingdom

John 14:16-18 “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever— the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.”

In everyday language an orphan is a child whose parents are dead or have permanently abandoned the child. However according to the scripture above, a spiritual orphan is someone who doesn’t have a helper specifically the Holy Spirit.

These are the people who make own wrong decisions that are not in sync with the will of God. What a terrible life to live without the Holy Spirit.

Romans 8:14 ‘For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.” Every child of God should be led by the Spirit. Some things may appeal to the senses but are destructive in their nature. So if you are led by the senses you may make the decision that may look good and sound for now but have a bad ending

. That’s why everyone needs the helper to lead them to right decisions. Little child without parents around can take poison, thinking they are taking good food.

Some physical orphans if not adopted, end up as street children because they lack someone to give them right direction or to help them.

In the same way the spiritual orphans who aren’t led by the Spirit have an ending that isn’t desirable because they would not listen to the helper. Don’t be a spiritual orphan because there is a Helper the Holy Spirit. If you allow Him to lead and guide you, you are a success.

Confession

I am not an orphan in the Kingdom. Am led and guided by the Spirit. I win now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.

Day 5 of 14.

-Peace in nations of the world

-End time soul winning as Christ is about to come.

-Body of Christ should yield to the leading of the Spirit of God

