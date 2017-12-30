Macelba to release new single in January

After a successful 2017, Malawi’s award winning rapper Macelba has said he will release a new single which features Delilah hitmaker Saint in January, 2018.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Macelba real name Smart Banda said his fans who have been supportive of him in 2017 should expect a single and its video to be dropped as part of his 2018 plans.

He explained that the audio of the track has been produced by Tricky Beats and Suspence while the video is by Sukez respectively.

“In 2018 there will be a new song which features me and Saint, and will be dropping in early January but at the moment we will keep quiet on the title,” Banda said.

The Apse Mtima star also disclosed that he will be holding a country tour in order to reach out to a lot of fans next year.

“Most definitely 2018 is the year we will do a tour to reach out to all fans across the country,” he said.

The 2017 urban music people (UMP) song of the year awardee then expressed satisfaction with some organisations which are supporting artists in the music industry.

He said: “Well what I have noticed is that organisations and companies have started coming in and involving artists in their work and marketing, we need more of these.”

Recently, Fredokiss real name Penjani Kalua was chosen to be NBS Bank brand ambassador while Limbani Kalilani also known as Tay Grin is UN Women He for She ambassadors.