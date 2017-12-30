Revealed: The bad boys of the Super League

Statistics show that three teams are the bad boys of the Tnm Super League after becoming the top teams with bad disciplinary record on the pitch, in back to back seasons.

The teams, Red lions, Mzuni and Mafco, have dominated in the highest number of cards accumulated in both the 2016 and 2017 Super League seasons.

Last season, Mzuni accumulated the most cards 54 in total, with 5 reds and 49 yellows, followed by the Lions with a total of 52, 5 reds and 47 yellow cards.

Mafco came third with 47, 4 red cards and 43 yellows.

Come 2017 season, the same teams continued to dominate for the wrong reasons this time around accumulating a total of 141 cards among themselves from the season’s overall of 544.

The Soldiers from Zomba (Lions) topped the bad boys list with a total of 53 cards, 6 reds and 47 yellows, while Mzuni came second with 44 in total, 3 reds and 41 yellows.

Mafco also totalled 44 cards 2 of which were red and 42 yellow.

Mafco’s Joseph Donsa was the most undisciplined player in the 2016 season after seeing 3 red cards but in 2017 the rude boy was Innocent Mlima of Red Lions who was sent off 3 times and shown 3 yellow cards as well.

The case of like father like son continued with Mzuni’s Victor Gondwe who was shown marching orders twice, coupled with 8 yellow cards.

Chitipa United’s Aubrey Chirambo saw 2 reds and 2 yellows.

Commenting on the statistics, soccer pundit Enos Chatama said: “Most army teams play a physical type of football, so it’s not surprising to see them picking the most cards. As for Mzuni, most of them being students, they do not take the game seriously, hence they will break the laws at will to achieve a result, but the bottom line is indiscipline among all these teams,” said Chatama.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Dwangwa United, Kamuzu Barracks, Azam Tigers and Premier Bet Wizards were the good boys of the 2017 season after concluding the 30 game campaign without any red card.

Bullets picked 26 yellow cards, KB and Tigers 27 each while Dwangwa finished with 28.