Donors bail out Malawi

Malawi’s donors are set to recruit health workers to add to the number of medical personnel working in public hospitals, a development which has pleased the nurses body in Malawi.

The recruitment comes at a time when the country has shortage of health workers to work in public hospitals in the country.

A total of 355 health workers are expected to be deployed to Thyolo, Nsanje, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba and Machinga districts on a payroll of donor community.

Midwives, Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Assistants, Laboratory Technicians and Clinical Technicians are among those to be recruited in public hospitals through Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) with funding from Center for Disease Control, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) among others.

Meanwhile, National Organization of Nurses and Midwives (NONM) has applauded donors for recruiting health workers.

NONM President Dorothy Ngoma has disclosed that the recruitment will lessen pressure on health workers who are in shortage in the country.

“This is quite positive and as a professional we are quite happy that donors are putting money together to recruit health workers and support government,” said Ngoma.