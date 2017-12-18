CRECCOM to promote ECD

Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM) has prioritized Early Childhood Development (ECD) in its strategic plan that will run from 2017 to 2022.

According to CRECCOM, ECD in the country is not taken seriously and that is why the organisation has opted to intervene in the issue more than ever in its five years plan.

Among other key interventions in ECD, CRECCOM will promote ECD to be accessed by marginalised children, facilitate establishment of Community-Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs) through community engagement, train caregivers and provide instructional materials among others.

Recently, Traditional Authority Khwethemule from Thyolo told Malawi24 that in his area he urged every chief to establish an early childhood development centre so that under five children must be going to school.

Khwethemule said the idea came when it was learnt that most children in his area were not performing well at primary school.

“I asked every chief in my area to have an early childhood development centre so that we must be catching them (children) while young,” Traditional Authority Khwethemule told Malawi24.

He then stressed that the initiative is proving to be vital since now children are performing well at primary school.

“Now the children are able to read and write some words in Standard One because of the centres unlike in the past when we were facing challenges with them (children),” T/A Khwethemule told Malawi24.

Recently, government of Malawi said it is committed to continue supporting in the country.

