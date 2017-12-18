Bisnowaty’s suits donation to Malawian Chiefs stirs controversy

… MP says it was a campaign promise
The decision by Lilongwe City Centre MP David Bisnowaty to donate suits to Chiefs in his area has only pleased himself and the Chiefs.
Comments on social media have faulted the MP who has used social media to celebrate his donation which many people view as either a joke or plainly dumb.
In a Facebook post on his page, Bisnowaty has posed with Chiefs who are all in suits. The caption to the post reads: “I fulfill what I promise, I promised all chiefs in lilongwe city centre constituency to give them new suits and today chiefs gets the suits.”
However comments and reactions to the post are not flattering to the MP and his decision which he calls a campaign promise.
“Hahahaha Honourable be serious. And you call this ‘development?’ Malawians are naturally hard workers. They don’t need handouts. All they need is a good environment to prosper.
“By the way, why giving them those cheap suits? Turn those chiefs into entrepreneurs. Tell your government to give those chiefs electricity so that they can do businesses better. Invest in their minds and not bodies. That’s what we call development Sir! I expected you to understand what I have written above better than me,” wrote Ignatius Kaphinde on the post.
“I didn’t believe you really posted this and I had to come to your wall, you are plain silly and dumb honourable, you could just have given them the suits without announcing it. What goes on in your mind really, campaign?” retorted Nicely Msowoya in a not so nice manner.
“Then you call it development. Political leaders like you are the ones killing the nation. Cry for my beloved country,” wrote Mike Caytonie.
“Nonsense. And the honourable is all smiles for this insignificant act? It’s like we are watching some drama on stage….. Poor Malawi,” wrote Panji Mwandira.
Bisnowaty who entered Parliament as an independent candidate before defecting to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was once held as a development conscious MP.
Komatu ku 25 kuno palibe chomwe apanga abambo amenewa…nsewu ochoka pa nsungwi kupita ku dzenza and kulowela area 45 inawonongeka…zomwe anatha kupanga ndikuimitsa tractor pambali pansewu kwa tsiku limodzi ndikuichotsa koma olo antaaaaaah…palibe chomwe apangako
Thus his money he has the ryt to do what pleases him, but he could pleases him, but thus being shallow minded, the whole MP promising a bunch of chiefs suits jst for campaign, nzeru pslibepo. kupepera kweni kweni.
So too with the underwears…let them enjoy the new China labels… Kkkk
Hahaha suit gate????
Mphatso safusa
stupid mp like D’s one sinamuonepo,he’s failing even to construct roads at nsungwi, I regret voting for this guy called bisnowaty…..
Zateremu ndiye kuti azimayi yembekezerani ma Khamusolo.
thumb up mr hounarable……nothing wrong next time buy them motorcycles
zopoira
we need sustainable development nt suits
ma suit wo akuvaliretu sports shoes ofunika a MP muonepo bwino pamenepa muwapatsetso nsapato zake zakudwa.
myuda ngati uyu
Palibe chomwe wachita ku dela lake uyu
I personally know this MP , am not from his constituency though but let me tell you the truth, Bisnowaty is a good person , I worked for his company and I know how good he is
Bvuto lilipati apa? Viva Bisnowaty ,,,
I am so disappointed with you Hon. why do you take our chiefs for fools?
you mean this is what you can offer to us as development?
we thought you are wise but now we have proved you to be a crook
we didnt want DPP but you have unwillingly sold us all to cashgate party.
are you a beneficially of k577 billion?
Kubwezetsa mpakana 13pin,salu yotsala kukwana maovololo anayi ndikanyeramomo kamwana k ki kiki kikest
akazangowinanso malawi azayaka moto tsiku limenero
Zasala msapato zachetu osazanamaso kuti saizi zao simukuzizi ai
When a man wearing a short sleeve shirt and a trousers gives you a suit as a present
Koma mafumu pa malawi apezeka
Bingu dati “ntchito zamanja anga zindichitile umboni”.awaso ziwachitile umboni
Hehehehehe! koka! pa malawi, dziko ndi anthu ake bwanji pamenepa sanakwanilitse malonjezo ake, tati tifunse nawo bwana MP munawawona chani powapatsa zovala kapena mukupitiliza pomwe analekeza Kamuzu ndi anthu aku Neno ndi Mwanza
There are so many areas needs to be donated not kugula ma suit a mafumu, fromboyant MP
Olo atamava ziguli koma bolani akadya nsima azigona tulo tabwino,vote for nsima sungavale suit ilindi njala how?
Chiefs in Malawi have lost touch they nothing
mbuzi ya munthu ameneyo akuona ngati Ali Ku Israel osadzamvoteraso 2019
Mr Atupele chitela ndimafuna muike maganizo anu paja mumakonda kuyamikira bisnowaty mutipo chani pamenepa chitukuko chimene timafuna ife ndichimenechi , mpaka kuchita kulemba pa Facebook olo ulisi munthu mkulu kulu aaaaasaaaaaaaa mumatitola eti
Alex, how do u know its his money? ?
our chiefs are very corrupt. they r political cumenzems. They are no longer chiefs but hungry lions
thus why our country is still going down because stupid MPs like him,,,,,,,why he give them today or your area there is no orphanage……puss mp
foolish mp
Zitsiru za mafumu
It’s his money he has the right to do what he wants. I would’ve been critical if he used the constituency developing fund.
shame on you Mr mp ulephela kuchita chitukuko takhala tikupepha ma ring oti tikonzele ma bridge koma ukukanika sha koma yah.
ine ndiwapatsa nsapato kkkkkk
Palibe chalakwika apa
Koma ndie chi Jeketetu atachita kuchivalila shart ya pink amfumuwo
Useless MP.
instead of buying them pesticides to eradicate fall armyworms…..you are giving them suits….seriously?