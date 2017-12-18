Bisnowaty’s suits donation to Malawian Chiefs stirs controversy

… MP says it was a campaign promise

The decision by Lilongwe City Centre MP David Bisnowaty to donate suits to Chiefs in his area has only pleased himself and the Chiefs.

Comments on social media have faulted the MP who has used social media to celebrate his donation which many people view as either a joke or plainly dumb.

In a Facebook post on his page, Bisnowaty has posed with Chiefs who are all in suits. The caption to the post reads: “I fulfill what I promise, I promised all chiefs in lilongwe city centre constituency to give them new suits and today chiefs gets the suits.”

However comments and reactions to the post are not flattering to the MP and his decision which he calls a campaign promise.

“Hahahaha Honourable be serious. And you call this ‘development?’ Malawians are naturally hard workers. They don’t need handouts. All they need is a good environment to prosper.

“By the way, why giving them those cheap suits? Turn those chiefs into entrepreneurs. Tell your government to give those chiefs electricity so that they can do businesses better. Invest in their minds and not bodies. That’s what we call development Sir! I expected you to understand what I have written above better than me,” wrote Ignatius Kaphinde on the post.

“I didn’t believe you really posted this and I had to come to your wall, you are plain silly and dumb honourable, you could just have given them the suits without announcing it. What goes on in your mind really, campaign?” retorted Nicely Msowoya in a not so nice manner.

“Then you call it development. Political leaders like you are the ones killing the nation. Cry for my beloved country,” wrote Mike Caytonie.

“Nonsense. And the honourable is all smiles for this insignificant act? It’s like we are watching some drama on stage….. Poor Malawi,” wrote Panji Mwandira.

Bisnowaty who entered Parliament as an independent candidate before defecting to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was once held as a development conscious MP.