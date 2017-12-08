Govt refuses to ban importation of vegetables

Government has refused to ban importation of vegetables by big retail shops.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha told Parliament that government can only impose punitive taxes on imported vegetables.

Ntcheu North Member of Parliament (MP) Assani Lipande of Democratic Progressive Party asked government to ban importation of the farm produce such as tomatoes and Irish potatoes to allow local farmers sell their produce to big shops.

But Mwanamvekha who was responding on behalf of Minister of Trade Henry Mussa said other countries will ban Malawian products if importing vegetables was to be prohibited in the country due to trade agreements.

“But we can still achieve the same objective by putting other measures including value added tax [VAT] and non-tariff barriers,” he said.

His response attracted comments from other legislators who supported Lipande’s idea.

Mzimba Solora MP Jacob Hara of Malawi Congress Party questioned why Malawi has policies that favour foreign markets arguing that buyers in Malawi should not shun local products because of trade agreements.

“The US [United States of America] is affiliated to regional integration but does not import clothing from China. Countries like South Africa do not import cars from Japan,” he said.

People’s Party’s Ralph Jooma who is MP for Mangochi Monkey Bay said government should empower farmers and ensure that buyers have markets in rural areas.

Malawi has bilateral trade agreements with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.