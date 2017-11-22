Villagers vandalise school

Villagers in Mchinji vandalised Magawa Secondary School in the district accusing students at the school of assaulting community members.

The fracas occurred on Monday when villagers from the area of Senior Group Village Headman Kamwendo maliciously damaged property at the school.

According to preliminary police investigations, it has been established that the villagers were angry with reports of assault cases involving some students who were accused of attacking villagers who trespass at the school.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the vandals ruined glasses of 3 teachers’ houses, 2 learning blocks, boys and girls hostels at the school.

According to Lubrino, the villagers also damaged a rear windscreen of a police vehicle for Mchinji Police station that responded to the fracas.

“Following the chaos, the police on November 21 engaged the school administration, the community, political leaders, faith leaders, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders for an emergency meeting at Kamwendo to seek solutions on how the issue could be addressed,” Lubrino said.

Speaking during the meeting, Station Officer Davie Mtete (Assistant Commissioner of Police) strongly condemned the perpetrators saying the behaviour derails national development.

He said the two parties involved should seek other avenues of sorting out their complaints.

Commenting on the issue, Education Manager Abraham Sineta expressed worry over increased cases of school vandalism in the district.

He called on community, students and all stakeholders to take a leading role of protecting school facilities.

In his remarks, Senior Group Village Headman Kamwendo, regretted the poor mentality and mindset of the perpetrators and further pleaded with the law enforcers to investigate the issue promptly.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people in connection to the issue and are hunting for the rest of people who fuelled the fracas.

The suspects will answer charges of inciting violence and malicious damage.