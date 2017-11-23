Devotion: Speak what you believe

2 Cor 4:13 “But since we have the same spirit of faith as that shown in what has been written, ” I believed; therefore I spoke ,” we also believe, therefore we also speak.”

The above scripture tells us that there is a Spirit of faith. We believe what us written in the scriptures and we speak. We dont just believe and sit down. What you believe should be spoken out to be established(Job 22:28).

The Spirit of faith is energized by hearing of the Word. Romans 10:17″ So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God”. Its not just reading the Word but it is what you are hearing as you read that matters a lot.

Its possible to read a scripture and not hear anything. Ensure you hear something in the scripture that is why meditation is important. Then after hearing, 2 Cor 4:13 tells us we need to believe and speak what we have heard, making it personal.

There are so many reports in the world today that may distract you from believing the Word. Choose to believe the report of the Word of God and speak according to that report. Saturate yourself with the Word so that failure is completely wiped out of you. Word of God is the truth ( John 17:17) and is dependable.

Therefore it is worthy speaking because its free from error.

The Israelites were advised to saturate themselves with Word of Faith in order to be victorious in the land. Were told to talk or speak the Word when they sat in their houses, and when they walked by the way, and when they lied down, and when they rose up.

Everywhere it was Word of Faith. With that they could defeat nations greater than them.

They would live victoriously. Its the same today. Whatever you desire, fill yourself with the Word of Faith and speak the Word of Faith. Deuteronomy 6:6-9 “And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart.

You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.

You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.

Ensure you stay in the Word. Stick to and speak the Word of Faith. Refuse Fear. You will be a success always.

Confession

I am operating in the Spirit of faith. I hear the Word of God, I believe the Word and I confess the Word. I refuse fear in my life. No circumstances will bring any fear in me. I possess my possession in Christ Jesus. I am a winner always. In Jesus name.

To be born again, prayer and counselling +265888326247 +265881283524 +265995177686