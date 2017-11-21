Gertrude Mutharika now a professor

A Chinese university has this morning awarded an honorary professorship to First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Mutharika has been confered an Honorary Professor in Global Health by the PeKing University School of Public Health of the Peoples Republic of China.

The ceremony took place at Segecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in the City of Lilongwe.

During the event, Mutharika also unveiled a partnership between Peking University School of Public Health and the Malawi Participatory Rural Development Organisation (PRDO) Health Research and Training Collaborating Centre.

Last year, Mutharika was awarded an honorary doctorate degree of Philosophy in Environmental Management by University of Malawi (UNIMA) for her work in environmental management and restoration through the Beautify Malawi Trust.