Expect more in 2018 – Fredokiss

Urban Music People (UMP) artist of the year Fredokiss has said his fans in the ghetto should expect more music in 2018.

Fredokiss made the sentiments after being named Malawi’s urban artist of the year, live artist of the year and rap and hip hop artist of the year during a UMP awards gala held in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

Fredokiss aka Ghetto King Kong told Malawi24 that 2017 has been a year of mixed points, both good and bad but God has always been there for him and his fans in the ghetto should expect more fan in 2018.

“2017 has been a year of ups and downs but thanks to God that I have managed to achieve what I have achieved. I don’t take this for granted.

“My fans in the ghetto should expect more fun in 2018 because I will come with more fun in the coming year,” Fredokiss told Malawi24 in interview.

The year 2017 has been a successful year for Fredokiss as among other great achievement is that recently he has been named brand ambassador of NBS Bank Malawi.