ESCOM CEO Mwapasa fired

Amid continued blackouts, government has fired Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Chief Executive Officer Evelyn Mwapasa.

This is according to a leaked ESCOM internal memo issued on Thursday, November 9 and signed by Director of Human Resources and Administration, D. Z Namandwa.

In the statement, Namandwa said Mwapasa has been replaced by Alexon Chiwaya with effect from November 6.

The statement further states that Mwapasa has been redeployed within the public sector.

This is coming hours after people in the country’s capital city of Lilongwe protested against continued blackouts which have hit hard most parts of country.