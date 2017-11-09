Ministry of Health fails to account for K1 billion

The Ministry of Health has failed to provide supporting documents for about K1 billion that was paid out as allowances in 2016.

According to the local media, workers at the ministry spent K882,256,021 on allowances but there are no supporting documents such as invoices and receipts .

The audit report which reveals weaknesses in financial and internal controls in the implementation of Centre for Disease Control Malawi funding activities, says K265 million was given as allowances to people who are not civil servants and K399 million to people who do not exist whom the report suspect were included on the programme with intent to defraud public funds.

Staff such as messengers and secretaries were also given allowances meant to be paid to medical workers only. K61 million was lost this way.

Employees at the ministry also stole K73,475,400 by drawing allowances at inflated rates.

The report recommends that the secretaries and messengers should be punished for getting allowances for activities they did not participate in.

We believe these officers were included for the sake of drawing the allowances and were not involved in the actual assignment.

These officers, therefore, received allowances for an assignment they never participated [in] and should be disciplined accordingly, says the report.