Fisd Challenge Cup semifinal lineup complete

…Bullets to host Moyale, Masters Security to play KB

Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks joined Masters Security and Nyasa Big Bullets in this year’s Fisd Challenge Cup semifinals after recording victories over Umodzi FC and Azam Tigers respectively.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers were 8-1 winners over Umodzi FC while last year’s runners up

Moyale will play Bullets in the other semifinal fixture, with the final slated for December 2 at a venue yet to be announced by Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

To reach this far, Masters Security recorded a 1-0 victory over Dedza Soccer Saints while Bullets had to rely on their substitute goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe who saved a penalty to inspire his team to a hard fought 8-7 victory over Blue Eagles following a goalless 90 minutes.

Venues for the semifinal fixtures will be announced by the FA.

Below is the complete lineup of the Fisd Challenge Cup semifinal fixtures:

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Moyale Barracks

Master Security fc vs Kamuzu Barracks

The winner will walk away with a trophy and K15 million in prize money.