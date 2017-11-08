UMP announces venue for pre and after parties

Urban Music People (UMP) organisers have announced dates and venue for pre and after parties which will precede and follow, respectively, the music awards scheduled for 18th November.

The UMP awards will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

It will attract music perfomances from the country’s urban music fraternity and international stars.

In a press statement made by the organisers, Cockpit Lounge which is located at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, will host the two parties.

The pre-party will hit the hotel on the night of 11th November while the after party will follow the awards gala on 18th November.

Local urban artists will grace the two occasions with music performances. The pre-party will attract music services of Janta, Kell Kay, Dan Lu, Skappa DJ, and Cockpit in house disk jockeys.

The after party will be equally splendid as it will be spiced up by performances by Fredokiss, Blasto, DJ Nathan Tunes, and Skappa the DJ.

According to organisers, a number of exciting activities have been lined up to keep the two events lively.

International headliner for UMP awards and festival, South Africa’s award winning hip hop star Emtee, will also be in attendance at the after party, hence patrons will have the opportunity to meet him.

Charges for the events are K3000 for the pre-party and K4000 for the after party. People are therefore expected to patronise the two happenings in numbers.

After Lilongwe, Blantyre will have the last bite of this year’s edition of UMP events, as it will host the festival. This will take place at Blantyre Sports Club on 19th November.