Silver reject Costa dol Sol’s Sibale offer

Silver Strikers have rejected Costa do Sol’s offer for their prolific forward Matthew Sibale, describing it as unrealistic.

The Mozambican club, which earlier this year signed last season’s Tnm Super League golden boot award winner Richard Mbulu, is keen on setting up a deadly Malawian combination upfront by making advances on Sibale.

Silver are willing to cash in on one of their most prized assets as confirmed by General Secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

Initial discussions between the two clubs indicated that Costa would like to have Sibale in January 2018.

But according to Nyirenda, his club knocked back Costa’s first offer a few days ago, as it was way below their expectations.

“It’s true that few days ago Costa made an offer, but we rejected it because it was too unrealistic compared to the quality of the player,” said Nyirenda.

Asked on Silver’s valuation of Sibale, Nyirenda said they were waiting for the offer before meeting as a club to set a price for the player, but roughly they can’t take anything less than K15 million kwacha

“In 2014, we sold striker Chawanangwa Kawonga to Chibuto fc also of Mozambique for 15,000 USD. So basing on that, coupled with Sibale’s calibre, we expect to get not less than 20,000 USD (about K15 million kwacha),” he said.

The Silver General Secretary however added that discussions on the deal are still underway.

Sibale is currently in sparkling form for the bankers, going head to head with Blue Eagles hitman Mphatso Phillimon, as Super League joint leading scorers with 12 goals each.

He has a 3 year contract with Silver, running until 2020.

Once the deal goes through, Sibale will join former Silver stars Kawonga, Frank Banda, Ndaziona Chatsalira and goalkeeper Charles Swini in the Mozambican league.

Costa has been no strange destination for Malawian talent in recent years.

Midfielder Nelson Kangunje joined the club from Civil Sporting Club alongside Mbulu earlier this year, only to dump it for lack of regular game time.

He returned home to join Nyasa Big Bullets.

Another Bullets midfielder Chimango Kayira also ditched the club this year midway through his contract to relaunch his career in the elite domestic league.