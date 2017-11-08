Blackouts killing Malawians – MHEN

Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has said that prolonged blackouts are killing Malawians in hospitals.

MHEN says in a statement that ESCOM and Malawi government authorities must know that persistent blackouts that have rocked the country have huge negative impacts on the health sector .

According to MHEN, some patients who were on oxygen died during the time it took to switch on a generator after a blackout.

MHEN has since demanded ESCOM and Malawi government to make sure that health facilities must have electricity for 24 hours.

“We, therefore demand electricity in all health facilities 24 hours a day. No load shedding in lines that connect health facilities,” reads the statement.

Recently, ESCOM said that Malawians will be having electricity for a period of 8 hours per day.