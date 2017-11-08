Man arrested for calling Pastor bloodsucker

The Malawi Police in are keeping in custody a 49 year old man for accusing a Blantyre based pastor who is also his brother-in-law of being a bloodsucker.

According to Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin, Shadreck Mbweza stoned Pastor George Goliati of Redeemed Ministries International while calling him a blood sucker and a Satanist. The pastor was driving to one of his church’s pastors in the district.

Benjamin said the pastor allegedly fled from the attack and instead drove to his wife’s home in the area.

The suspect, arrested on Monday at Timbenao Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district, is expected to appear in court to answer charges of inciting violence.