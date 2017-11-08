Man rapes, impregnates teen

Kanengo police have arrested a 21-year-old man for raping and impregnating a Standard 6 pupil aged 15.

The man has been identified as Leonard Juma, a Burundian national who owns a grocery shop at Area 49.

Malawi24 caught up with Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda who said that in October, 2017 it was discovered that the girl is pregnant and Juma admitted to be responsible.

He was quick to promise that he will take full responsibility as a father though he is already married to a fellow Burundian.

“This did not please the girl’s mother who reported to Kanengo police station through child protection branch. The girl was rescued and sent to hospital where it has been confirmed that she is six months pregnant,” she told Malawi24.

Leonard Juma hails from Dzaleka camp, Traditional Authority Nsakambewa in Dowa but is doing his business at Area 49 Dubai market.

He is answering charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.