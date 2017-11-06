I am very smart to be Malawi’s president – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has said he is too smart and intelligent to join ‘active’ politics and stand as a presidential candidate in 2019 elections.

There has been growing reports that Bushiri is harbouring political ambitions by joining forces with Joyce Banda to oust President Peter Mutharika in 2019.

The self-appointed man of God has, on many occasions, been discredited as a false prophet by the Mutharika administration and DPP zealots.

But speaking before a gathering of his followers in South Africa over the weekend, Bushiri said he is being attacked for his love of Malawi.

“I am being persecuted for doing good for Malawi because I love my country. But like I have said before, I am greater and smarter to be interested in becoming President of Malawi. No. I am intelligent and smarter beyond presidential seat” bemoaned Bushiri.

He however said he would not back down from his charity activities because of his “love for the country” even in the face of persistent persecution.

But urged people to perceive him as a patriot rather than tagging him as a politician, claiming he has an “obligation” to guide and serve Malawians.

He however branded President Mutharika as the greatest achiever than all the previous Presidents that the country has had since independence.