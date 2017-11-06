TNM 4G Lite Flash

By November 6, 2017

…Major 1 wadya sikono and is seeking govt. favours – Analysts

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Malawi President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today because APM is greater than his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.

Bushiri, who made the remarks over the weekend in South Africa, said the younger Mutharika has done tremendous work for the country when compared with all the other people than have occupied Sanjika Palace.

Bushiri

Bushiri: APM is greater than Bingu

In turning the wrath on MCP, he said only managed to construct “a few tarmac roads” over its 31-year tenure.

“Peter is scoring more when compared with any other leader. Be it on the rule of law, press freedom, development and fiscal discipline, Peter Mutharika is winning. He is yet to arrest a person on political grounds” Bushiri eulogizing APM who been branded a pathological liar and the biggest failure that Malawi has ever had since independence by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera.

In contrast, Bushiri assured Mutharika of his vote after listing what the prophet deemed were the younger Mutharika’s achievement,.

“If I am given chance to vote for president today in Malawi, I can vote for none other than Peter Mutharika because he is visionary, intelligent, wise and tolerant president Our beautiful country and motherland Malawi had ever had before”.

Our senior analyst, Williams Simango, branded Bushiri as cunning while warning President Mutharika against falling for the prophet’s tricks.

“Bushiri may have observed that he can’t win businesses in Malawi if he doesn’t side with the hands of power. Mutharika would indeed be daft if he fell for Bushiri’s eulogy” observed Simango.

Omega Malata, while agreeing with Simango, branded Bushiri a confused guy who “wants to be in good books with APM”.

The prophet and the current regime were, until this in bad books, accusing each other of witchhunting

Others observed that Bushiri wants to be picked




218 Comments

  1. Crispine Nantchengwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:44

    Zoti APM is better than Bingu nde akunama kwambiri

    Reply
  2. Che Hyamsy Hassan says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:44

    Maganizo anga: No 1: Ngwazi Che Hastings Kamuzu Banda. No 2: Ngwazi Che Bingu Wa Muthalika. No 3. Palibe. No 4. Palibe. No 5. A chair Che Lume Bakili Muluzi. No 6. Azungu andituma Abiti Joyce Ntila Banda. No 7. Palibe. No 8. Palibe. No 9. Palibe. No 10. Peter magetsi athima Muthalika.

    Reply
  3. Evans Zgambo says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:43

    Apa nde Bushiri akutilakwilatu ngati wanenadi kuti malawi is better under DPP now. But it’s okay bcoz that is the way he is seeing it but what we r seeing is that Malawi alipamoto under current ruling party DPP.

    Reply
  4. Chuma Mtawali says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:40

    Amalawi anatigulitsadi sure

    Reply
  5. Saloom Longwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:38

    Zonsezi ndi chabe Prophet Bushiri is so smart dont be cheated here by Malawi 24

    Reply
  6. Anock Mzinza says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:37

    There’s something our brother is looking for from the government otherwise the prophet has missed his lines.

    Reply
  7. kholowa mkabudula says:
    06/11/2017 at 15:36

    Mbuzi ya munthu iwe anthu magetsi tikumawaona kawili pa week nde ukati wachita zazukulu? Any way ot your position because you r rich. You pipo are just the same oppresers!

    Reply
  8. Andrew Kajiwa Sokasoka says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:34

    Akufuna amupatse mpata opanga business kumalawi ndi chifukwa akutelo ,my vote is for chakwela

    Reply
    Reply
  10. Wayden Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:22

    Bingu thats greetest than pter dont ly here

    Reply
  11. Bambo Mfumu Mponya III says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:18

    does APM means- sucking blood Allowed to People of Malawi? some body open my eyes me to understand.

    Reply
  12. Anduge MW says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:16

    Amakwana Major 1 2019 DPP Bomaaaa!

    Reply
  13. Eric Mukiwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:14

    Ndinabadwira Ku Malawi ndakulira Ku Malawi kuphunzira , kukwatira,ntchito komanso ndikukhulupilira ndizafera komanso kuwolera Ku Malawi nde kuchoka nthawi ya Kamuzu kufika pano simungamdiuze zochita kaya mwayamba kpeni wozamuvotera ndilinaye ndipo sindisowa kuuzidwa ndi winawe aliyense muonanso 2019 mudzakhumudwa MULUNGU mukumuseweresa ngati alamwanuyo ataloza woyenera kuvala nguwo….

    Reply
  14. Fink-frank Excel-fradas Malimbika says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:14

    If U Can’t Beat Them,join Them!

    Reply
    Reply
  16. Mbawa Tonie says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:12

    Bushiri akuthokoza sacrifice wachita APM dzana lija magazi asilikari aja Satana wavomera nsembe if u do not know a Malawi azanga

    Reply
  17. Exlina Wa Ken Kanyama says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:11

    Kodi O Bushiri Wa Dzina Lawo Lina Ndi Oyani? Ndimafuna Ndikamaukwana Munthu Ndi Ndidzimutukwana Yense,

    Reply
  18. Med Chasowa Chiyende says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:09

    akufuna fevour abushri

    Reply
  19. Hussein Wadi says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:08

    Kkkkk imeneyo timati:miracle blackout,miracle poor economy pitirizani enanu kkkkkkkkkk prophet always anabwelera ochimwa ngati uyuyu kkkkkkkkk Tipeze polowera ku kamuzu palace.B carefull ur excellency ali ndi bomba ameneyo oh oh kkkkkkkk

    Reply
  20. Counsel Rabson Chongolera says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:05

    I think Bushiri is smarter, his is not only a man of God or a major prophet as they call him but he is one of the great enterpreneur of our time. By praising APM and his govt and at the same time saying he can solve electricity problems Malawi is facing in 24hrs as indicated in todays news paper, Bushiri is looking for contracts in the energy sector. Look, he is saying this this at a time when the govt looking for a Contractor to supply generators to ease the electricity blackout problem.

    Reply
  21. Alex Charly says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:04

    Trintas Chigada Felix Machewere Felix Machewere

    Reply
  22. Michelle Jays PinUp says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:04

    Now he is good

    Reply
  23. Auswin Kaswaya says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:00

    wachamba bushiri

    Reply
  24. Cornelius Chisambi says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:00

    Ummm! I usually stay quiet on issues related to this claimed. But on this if Malawi 24 is true, then it is something else. Something big is in the pipeline. Watching.

    Reply
  25. Albert Ngwenyama says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:59

    Koma gyz Peter ndi m’banga palibeso. Chakwera palibe chake

    Reply
  26. Christopher Ndovie says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:54

    Bushiri is a very smart young guy…he is great at what he does,thats why he is getting richer and richer.
    he does’nt hold a grudge and buries a hatchet.he is got a plan that will surprise us all.

    Reply
  27. SoldierWaanthu WosaukaNdidzafera AnthuAnga says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:54

    He is so stupid, wasiyilanji kubwera kumeneko udzakhale kwanu kuno galu iwe

    Reply
  28. Karnick Chinula says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:53

    Kkk zowona Mtumiki wa Mulungu

    Reply
  29. Willy Wonkar says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:52

    Whatever his plan,….. Ayiphula iyeyo Ife tikhalabe chomodzimodzi……

    Reply
  30. Good citizen says:
    06/11/2017 at 14:49

    Aaaa koma something is terribly wrong with this so called man of God.

    Reply
  31. Andrewwillie Magombo says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:46

    Bingu and Peter are all failures no one can convince me on anything about these thieves

    Reply
  32. Williams Jali says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:45

    Aku KENYA akulila BOMA litawina nanuso muzalila PETER atawinaso

    Reply
  33. Fredrick Mkandawire says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:44

    opposite is true

    Reply
  34. Felix Kabisala says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:43

    Mmmm Bushiri dzingolalikirani nkhosa za ambuye musamwaze nkhosa kamba kazadziko

    Reply
  35. Chifundo Masimbe says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:42

    akuluwa sanganiza chifuchitimuli kunja simukudziwa MAVUTO alikumalawi panopa DPP singawine mubwele mudzanthe chaka mudzamudziwa Malawi mumene akuwawila mukukambaizi chifukwa simunkhala kuno pazonkha mwakambazi sindinu Malawi ofunila zabwino anthu ake

    Reply
  36. Andrewwillie Magombo says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:42

    Nde kayansotu awa

    Reply
  37. Goodwill Gosten says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:41

    Kkkkkk last days!!

    Reply
  38. Emmanuel Manzy Masinga says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:39

    Muluzi was the Best ever Malawi have

    Reply
  39. Maurice Tagawah Mbendera Mulauzi says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:35

    If you can’t beat them just join them……..bad move for a businessman like you Bishiri…….

    Reply
  40. Douglas Damiano Kondwani says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:31

    Wise prophet May God bless him

    Reply
  41. Emmanuel Thom says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:30

    Go ahead prominent figure, I too am keeping his vote but to me Bingu was much better than our current President

    Reply
  42. Nachisale says:
    06/11/2017 at 14:26

    Bushiri is a cheat and a liar, akufuna contract yo magetsi

    Reply
  43. Willie B. Williams says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:25

    Akanatani zinafika povuta

    Reply
  44. Yusuff Blessings Mdalla says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:24

    If you want to catch a monkey behave like a monkey

    Reply
  45. Alex Chipelesa says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:23

    Do Not Flatter Him Unless It Is To Encourage Him And Do Not Agree With Him When He Is Wrong.Major Is A Flatter

    Reply
  46. Harlod Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:23

    Mesa ampasa magazi amafuna aja ndie what more can he say?……but as far as iknow Mulungu siBushiri

    Reply
  47. Rowland Lozi says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:22

    Way back in the Bible prophets used to liberate people from sinking ships these days the prophet joins the sinking ship kkkkkkkk

    Reply
  48. Lucy Zuze says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:20

    Ndipo Bushiri akunena zoona
    Chipani ndi DPP osati zinazi
    Zingofuna kuononga dzikoli
    Enawa akungokuwa sangathe
    Kuliyendetsa olo pang’ono

    Reply
  49. Eneless M Mkwambisi says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:19

    Apawo ndi mizu yakachere amakumana pasi magazi pano akwanira kkkk

    Reply
  50. Joseph Kafwamba says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:19

    Kodi bushiri , waledzela eti? Ukuti chain?ndiwedi was mbacha eti.

    Reply
  51. Lîmsey Lîmbanî Mhàngò says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:16

    Koma vote yaine pitalayo asawelengere 2019

    Reply
  52. Trinity Kusiwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:11

    adyetsana ameneo tasieni

    Reply
  53. Precious Namaja says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:11

    Major Bushiri munthu wa mulungu wokonda dziko lake akunena dzoona.Bushiri ndi mtumiki wolemera palibe angampatse sikono.amen

    Reply
  54. Samuel Lwara says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:10

    Kkkkkk… Wise Bushiri… Wise up guys!! You don’t call your father negatively… But respect matters by the end of the days.. Forgiveness is the issue in Bushiri.. And reality is ones judgment…

    Reply
  55. Stevie Mukapata Kaliati says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:09

    Akuona

    Reply
  56. Joel Nkhono says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:09

    Bingu adali bwino compare ndi zinazi. Mzimu wake uwuse mu mtendere.

    Reply
  57. Monica Mwawi Chihana says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:09

    Ntchito ya mulungu imeneyi

    Kawerenge bible iwe
    nzapadziko izi

    Reply
  58. Yusufu Missi Stambuli says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:08

    this is really joke

    Reply
  59. Dalitso Maseko says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:03

    I totally disagree.Bushiri kudya sikono or it should be the opposit.Can Malawi pay Bushiri?Far from it. Its Bushiri who can fix Malawi’s economy to be at par par with its neighbouring countries.I know its difficult to accept,but its a fact.

    Reply
  60. Shamus Shamkat Katanga says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:03

    that idiot doesn’t live here anymore,doesn’t know how Malawians are struggling.Malawi is now hell on earth because of poor leadership.

    Reply
  61. Nyerere Thupilonse Issah says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:01

    Bushiri wasted sperm

    Reply
  62. Stanley Matolah Bandah says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:01

    Perhaps he wants to be appointed as running mate come 2019…so Mmmm tiwone kut zitani

    Reply
  63. S John Myhn Asima says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:58

    kalipo komwe akugwilizana

    Reply
  64. Dafton Nyondo says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:57

    So what? what is special? he has the right to say that he is a Malawian that is his opinion.

    Reply
  65. Valentino Mwandama says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:56

    Akudya limodzi za blakout

    Reply
  66. Omega Bema says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:55

    Mdima ukakula ndiye kuti kunja kwatsala pang’ono kucha…..I never expected to hear such words from him according to how dpp officials have been treating him

    Reply
  67. Noel Cripson Ngwira says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:55

    There’s Mr bushiri and prophet bushiri in Bushiri ……you know what I mean

    Reply
  68. Alexis Ramses says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:53

    U hav to explain how

    Reply
  69. Kondwani Goma Munthali says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:52

    Malawi 24 you are misleading people i never heard Bushiri comparing APM and Bingu.,He just said if we ask him to vote he would go for DPP and thats his opinion not for everybody. he was saying APM has done good things according to him.

    Reply
  70. Blessing's Tchere says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:52

    Zmenez n’za bush d it can ‘t be aman of god to do a campain sakuziwa chomwe akunena ine wanga nd chakwera bas mcp 2019 bomaaaaaaaaaa tambala wakuda

    Reply
  71. Vitumbiko Mapunda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:51

    Nde Chambatu chimenecho

    Reply
  72. Charles Cryton says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:47

    mmmmmmmm, koma amalawi tili ndichinthu choipa cha mumntima basi, tapeza nkhani aaaa ai walandilila kuti sikonoyo munamuona akumpasa kapena akumuika mkamwa? aaaa, munthu akayamikila pa zina zomwe zaone zabwino mkulakwa? eeee Malawi anakhala bwanji chomwe tingaziwe mchakuti sazapezeka mtsogoleli yemwe azakonze zinthu ndi yesu yekha yemwe azakonze china chilichonse pano tifune tisafune yesu akubwela posachedwa olo titasintha ma ulamulilo palibe azakonze mkuzati uyu wakonza ai bwanji mabvuto oonse timusiile yesu posachedwa mabvuto atha

    Reply
  73. Noel Chitenje says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:46

    Waiponya kutali major 1

    Reply
  74. Steve Seagal Maloya says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:45

    bushiri sanayakhule izi kodi inu mwazitemga kuti?

    Reply
  75. Likhaya Lionel Wizzy says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    BINGU UNALI M’BANGATU OHOOO

    Reply
  76. Marko Mako says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    My vote is for dpp kaya wina afune olo asafune vote yanga dpp basi.

    Reply
  77. Antony Lamel says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:43

    Tell that devil to close his rotten mouth and go to hell together with this corrupt Mutharika.

    Reply
  78. McDonald Kalanga says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:42

    kaya ine

    Reply
  79. Benja Dangerman says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:38

    Mwabweza ambili magazi yoö

    Reply
  80. Thomas Sestino Likhomo Lot says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:38

    My vote belongs to DPP

    Reply
  81. Ahmed Rashid Kabichi says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:36

    wanyela Satan iwe

    Reply
  82. Gabriel Chelwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:35

    Which criteria this man of God have used to compare APM and Bingu? may be agwiritsa ntchiti Academic backgrounds like Bingu analowa upresident ali Dr. Bingu wa muthalika while APM analowa upresident ali Professor APM. i believe from that academic angle we can say APM is greater than Bingu, but if we use what the two has done as presidents, Bingu is far much great than APM. So far to me, the late Bingu was the best

    Reply
  83. Edson Julius says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:35

    Let him talking its all about political battle

    Reply
  84. Petros Chico Adamson says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:34

    A tamkhomelera mpaka wayimika manja. Wayiwala mene zinalili kuinfa ya Grace Chinga(mhsrip)

    Reply
  85. James Kelvin Kachingwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:34

    Musatikumbuse malemu inu! Bingu wathu anapita osadwala.

    Reply
  86. Maggie Charlotte Kamwana says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:34

    Who dash monkey banana?

    Reply
  87. Alufandika January says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:32

    Kodi apolice amakhala akuchitapo chani

    Reply
  88. Chris M. Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:32

    That’s his own personal choice and out of his own conscience, and nothing wrong! Let’s understand him well that this is his own choice NOT for the whole country that he should be re-elected for the second term! Very true some will vote for him come elections! The truth of the matter is that the majority have seen leadership deficiencies in Apm thus don’t want him to have a second go in 2019!

    Reply
  89. Mungopark Charlie Colombus says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:30

    this is devil deserves ademon

    Reply
  90. Ireen Kayuza says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:29

    That is a mission under STNSM alephela plan A akufuna plan B ife ayi zimenezo, kumabwela motiphimba mmaso apa kut tisadziwe mipen yomwe yabisidwa kuphasayo ansaa!! Azazambatukepo apa poyelayela.

    Reply
  91. Cassim Chimuzu says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:28

    AKUYAMIKILA KUTI WATOLERA MAGAZI OKWANILA MU NTHAWI YA PETER (ibbu)?

    Reply
  92. Abtricca Kamwendo says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:28

    Chenjera posankha Malawi,,, ufulu wako ukhoza kukhala nyambo(RIP ) matafale!!

    Reply
  93. Martn Nyirenda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:28

    Remember Sundiata keita and Sumangulu in the History of Mali kingdom

    Reply
  94. Wakanaz Maliwaz says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:27

    Hahahaha, He is just mocking APM.

    Reply
  95. Chifundo Gusala says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:27

    Bushiri sangadye zikono ayi koma iyeyo, akukukamba zomwe akuziwa.
    Mmene amaonekera Bushiri angadye sikono ya Munthu.?????

    Reply
  96. Alexandra George Phiri Judah says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:26

    Who’s Bushiri after all? he’s not God he’s a human being like any body else! .

    Reply
  97. Kennie Khaiya says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:25

    Malawi 24 adya sikono za Muhammad mukonekaru!

    Reply
  98. Patrick Kamwendo says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:24

    Malawi wafika povutika kwambiri ndiye wina akamanena bodza nakhalanso mlaliki kuti dziko akuyendetsa bwino, timadabwa ndi u prophet wake kuti ndiwakuti! Atsogoleri amasiku ano ni aja a “Papsya Tong’ola”

    Reply
  99. Marcelo Samuel Fowah says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:23

    too much accidents that’s why he is praised him

    Reply
  100. Humphrez Heezy Kachikuwo says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:23

    Sikono bushiri ukunamatu iwe

    Reply
  101. Gibson Kamanga says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:22

    Kusowa chochita abwere uyu Koma ameneyo afike uyu Koma pamenepo tizazindikira chikwanje chili mumtu ndiye mpakana man of God alowerere Ndale mmmmm

    Reply
  102. Yohane Mulekethe Kavalo says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:21

    Wake up Malawi there is something behind let’s wait and see!

    Reply
  103. George Chalira says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:21

    Even if he votes for DPP it will still be one vote and not millions

    Reply
  104. Shamim Ngwira says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:21

    APM is greater as you say in his own way but better than BINGU??I say #NO ,,BINGU was a great president after Kamuzu

    Reply
  105. Charles K Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:19

    Akufunadi favour from DPP

    Reply
  106. Charles Chisongah says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:19

    Kodi inu mumafuna Pulesidenti asiye ntchito yake azikagwira ku Escom??,bwanji a Escom sakuliuza boma cheni cheni chikuvuta kuti magesi azizima zima??,ndi Pulesidenti uti yemwe anatilamulira osampeza ndi Vuto??.Mukungozivutatu kuganiza kuti Mcp ingachose DPP m’boma.MUZAZIONA.

    Reply
  107. Banda Philemon says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:18

    I guess there might be something dirty behind that surprising declaration

    Reply
  108. Maggie Charlotte Kamwana says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:17

    Who fools who?

    Reply
  109. Yale Manford says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:15

    Tikhalira zomwezi

    Reply
  110. Aphiri Wesley says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:15

    Chilipo chomwe akufuna kupanga ndekuti boma limamukhomerela akufuna zitheke

    Reply
  111. Nedved Kachulu says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:14

    Kkkkkkk koma anthu munthu wakamba maganizo ake inu busy kumunyoza mukufuna aziganiza ngati inu?

    Reply
  112. Gabriel Chelwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:14

    i am against this!!!!! on which criteria this man of God have used

    Reply
  113. Samuel Lwara says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:13

    Kkkkk… Bushiri is smart person than ever… Kkkkkk…. He sees beyond expectations of many even of those who hate him.. Kkk… Apm is indeed a winner today even without votes… The miracles of bloodsuckers, blackouts, loss of by-elections to Mcp etc are justifiable that Apm winning ways against others is definite none existence and is a leader in the doom of universe that Bushiri is not subjective to see into it.. Apm leadership is blank in Gods glory… Three days of mourning, he forgot to put the flag at half mast..at an opening ceremony of a mosque in LL and kept defending himself from critics of Chakwera.. Bushiri is dynamically right..

    Reply
  114. Lazarus Henz-Oxlade Kachepa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:13

    Kkkkk koma ngati chili chipongwe kkkkkk Bushiri ndi dhilu

    Reply
  115. Alex Malunga says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:13

    98 degrees turning point “united we stand and divided we fall, opposition and ruling parties plus stake holders must play a role in rebuilding Mother Malawi to make it a viable state, not be greedy with resources to the state, every ruler who ascend to the throne with a mission to like a”legacy ” doesnt abuse his power by oath of constitution, ie julius nyerere,nelson MANDELA.

    Reply
  116. Beyard Moses Malema says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:13

    Abushiri mukuziwa mavuto omwe ali m,ziko muno akugurani a DPP gati ukufuna kavoteleni peter koma ine voti yaga DR chakwera pansi paulamulilo wachipani cha MCP

    Reply
  117. Jay Mtende says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:13

    Haha bushiri ndiwa timing akufuna awayende ma dolo a DPP underground aziti ali nawo mbali imodzi chosecho tizangonva aaaaa basi walowa chipani china akufuna ayimile u president

    Reply
  118. Mussah Ma Gunners Funsani says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:12

    leaders of today……Kkkk

    Reply
  119. Madalo Eddah Shambala says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:12

    Nampopa wagwira ntchito

    Reply
  120. Jonas Kamowa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:09

    His Is Well Known By Miracle Money, Business Investment & Political Comments Always. One Thing He Should Know Is That God Is Watching, He Did The Same In 2014 On Joice Banda.

    Reply
  121. Alick Mwenephanthe Cmwaka says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:09

    Malawi 24 chilichonse mukulemba mumafuna musangalatse munthu, Prophet Bushiri can’t do that, chotimuziwe man of God sangamukweze mtsogoleri wadziko I hop mwasowa cholemba eti!! Papa will never b apolitian nditumiki wamulungu basi, musiyeni his apresident of ECG the whole world

    Reply
  122. Perani Ranee says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:07

    ◆Kusiyana kwa Bingu ndi APM:
    →Bingu atakhala dotolo uProfessor wake ankabwereza experience ya zomwe iye ndi ena anapanga kale.
    ★ professor like that one timati wokufa(Asitic/Isamic).He is needed by poor americans, poor south africans,poor nigerians etc.
    →APM atakhala dotolo …uProfessor wake anapangira maphunziro amabvuto amene akupezeka masiku ano.E.g the big gap between the rich and the poor.What the whole world needs at this time.Timati atakhala dotolo(kufa) adadzuka→NDIWAMTALI!

    Reply
  123. Davie Mickson Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:06

    you are now a real prophet

    Reply
  124. Saulos Bin Omah says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:05

    Bushiri Ndi Mbalame .

    Reply
  125. Dalisoul Levi says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:04

    kkkkkkk a bushiri anyway its ur choice

    Reply
  126. Timothy Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:02

    Let Malawians Choose Their Own Leader In 2019 Without Somebody Falsing Them.

    Reply
  127. Madalitso Mailosi says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:58

    I think the opposite is true

    Reply
  128. Thoko Willy says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:57

    Ohio!

    Reply
  129. Aysha Tawakali says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:56

    APM greater than Bingu? My foot!!

    Reply
    • Perani Ranee says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:11

      ◆Kusiyana kwa Bingu ndi Mutharika:
      →Bingu atakhala dotolo uProfessor wake ankabwereza experience ya zomwe iye ndi ena anapanga kale.
      ★ professor like that one timati wokufa(Asitic/Isamic).He is needed by poor americans, poor south africans,poor nigerians etc.
      →APM atakhala dotolo …uProfessor wake anapangira maphunziro amabvuto amene akupezeka masiku ano.E.g the big gap between the rich and the poor.What the whole world needs at this time.Timati atakhala dotolo(kufa) adadzuka→NDIWAMTALI!

      Reply
  130. Foster Jemitala says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:56

    timadabwa kut anamapopa achoka kuti ndamodzi anthuwa mbalame zafanana thenga zimaulukira pamodzi

    Reply
  131. Oris Spesho Filimon says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:55

    as long as we’re malawians to change current govt will means preamble of new challenges. its true ngt malawi
    tili ndi mavuto
    bt thinkin that solution ndi CHAKWERA nde uchitsiru. Chakwera ndi malawi mzathu ndithu ndi mbava yomwe iyi

    Reply
  132. Sam Mbendera says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:55

    Why should Bushiri’s choice be Malawi’s concern? Musatitopetsepo pano mungatilakwitse mkuyankhula..

    Reply
  133. Lawrence Kupundah says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:54

    Waalowa pansi amenewa

    Reply
  134. Hastings Mfune says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:53

    aaaaa,chamba,baxi

    Reply
  135. Mbumbumbu Binny Genious says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:53

    ABUSHIRI AKADANGOLIMBIKA KUGWRA NTCHITO YA AMBUYE.KMABE POT NAWO NDI MUNTHU ALINDIZOFOOKA ZAWO,TIYENTILEMEKEZE MAGANIZO AWO,

    Reply
  136. Hydron Alufandika says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:52

    My dear its wards of politics there is some thing behind of the wards.

    Reply
  137. Leroi Nanthambwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:50

    Amakonda ndalama uyu, ampaka nacho chi banzi mkamwa.

    Reply
  138. Frank Henry Tsekera says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:50

    Kalipo Kamene Akunyengerera Wapanga Zotani Kti Apose Ena Osewo? Asatinamize Bodza Tinatopa Nalo, Ngati Munthu Wa Mulungu Akuenera Kmanena Zoona, Amalawi Ali Mmavuto

    Reply
  139. Robert Makala says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:50

    Bushiri is simply trying to mend fences with the DPP govt. Can you believe that he has already forgotten the way he was treated when he was distributing food aid in the recent past by DPP officials ?

    Reply
  140. Kenny Mwewa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:49

    Bird of same feathers flow 2 gather.

    Reply
  141. Mphatso Wa Piason Navaya says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:48

    Kkkkkkk asatanic amakondaso eti kkkkkk iweyo maganizo sanafanane nd ifeyo pot mukupopera magazi nonse

    Reply
  142. Moses Brave Ngwenya says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:48

    indeed its true. black outs are new thenominone as compared to all presidents behind him

    Reply
    • Peter Frank Malungo Makamo says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:43

      Black outs are areault of poor planning and Lack of vision of former presidents …how can a country like ours rely on 320MW of hydro electricity?????…..50 yrs yet no any president ever invested accent towards electricity ….SA is planning to build nuclear power stations now bcz they are foreseeing a short fall of electricity in 2030…this is to add on top of the 40000MW they are using ….blaming this gov for blackouts is lack of understanding…

      Reply
  143. Erick Marius Nyatula says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:44

    mmmmh

    Reply
  144. Chiyepa Mcloud says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:44

    Total Hell!!!!

    Reply
  145. Nobert Mwale says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:43

    Bushiri uzazinyozetsa ukanasiya oaayankhula

    Reply
  146. Royal Priest James Jeremia says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:43

    its his choice to vote for Dpp but do not decieve the malawians that APM is greater than Bingu.thats a total lie,Bingu was genius man full of visions.i dont know if there will be the president like him.RIP to You Bingu Wa Muthalika.

    Reply
  147. Amoss Chipatala says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:42

    True chidziko chopanda kalikonse ngati chino ndizosayembekezeka kumayenda mwa bolako chonchi.

    Reply
  148. Henry Snr Chai says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:42

    Nonsense

    Reply
  149. Joseph Wanalori Kiyongo says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:41

    Ilipo business kakunyengelera ku boma kakatero.

    Reply
  150. Saustin Kampini says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:39

    Hahahahhahahaa dont make me laugh

    Reply
  151. Michael Mkandawire says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:39

    Ezekiel 37.

    Reply
  152. Nyozani Evance says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:38

    Asatinamizepo apa, kalipo-kalipo.

    Reply
  153. Boyd Lifa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:37

    IF YOU CAN’T DEFEAT THEM JOIN THEM

    Reply
  154. Zifa Nkhoma says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:37

    ok ! christ 2day is votin 4 pilato

    Reply
  155. Andru Andrea Chana says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:37

    Awa ndimaganizo ake mtumiki wamulunguyi….ine anga ndiakuti….Bingu anali akatundu womanga ndi mawaya…..machine opangra machine anzake

    Reply
  156. Ken Nick Naitha says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:36

    bushiri wayakhula ekha kt z nt seeking sympathy musamanamze athu wt d aim ov avng mo coments

    Reply
  157. Gray Bott's Bottoman says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:36

    Kkkkkkkkm

    Reply
  158. Wyson Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:36

    Hmm koma nde eeee!

    Reply
  159. Bruno Khumala says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:35

    aaaaaah no sance

    Reply
  160. Perani Ranee says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:34

    #AmenAmenAmen!
    ◆Lija linali kale…technology yisanachite kanthu!
    ◆Masiku ano anthu adzama kwambiri ku dziwa kuti ngati tikufuna kuti mabvuto omwe abwera masiku ano athe …munthu wake nayu.
    ◆Tikudziwa kuti munthu wothetsa umphawi wa underdeveloped world akhale :
    →wa mkulu pa makhalidwe
    →wa experience pa moyo wa anthu
    →wa experience pa civilised citizenship
    →patience
    →both micro & macro economics
    →a little techie
    ◆Zimenezi zimapezeka mumunthu wamtali maganizo
    ◆A Chakwera ali ndi experience ngati ya Kamuzu→EasternAsianType→Islamic:
    ★This was needed when standard of technology was low.
    ★It helped in the past decades but not now
    ★Otherwise it means we are going backwards.
    ★A CHAKWERA COULD BE A PROFESSOR NOW BUT NOT THE TYPE OF PROFESSOR WE NEED IN THESE TIMES→the poor americans, south africans, nigerians ‘may ‘ need him.
    ★the gap between poor and rich people is very big we need a TALLIE!

    Reply
    • Fanuel Chawantha says:
      06/11/2017 at 10:41

      Aaaa sikuti chakwela ali ngati kamuzu. Kodi president mumafuna ophuzila or otukula dzino. Look at zim, south Africa, Obama all of them are not professor or Dr

      Reply
    • Frank Henry Tsekera says:
      06/11/2017 at 10:47

      Kulamulira Imakhala Mphatso Yakwa Mulungu Not Mabuku

      Reply
    • Perani Ranee says:
      06/11/2017 at 10:49

      ◆Uprofessor sikuti kuphunzira.
      ◆Pa chikhalidwe chathu mudziko lapansi ndi experience tikhoza kukupasa u professor
      ◆Monga ngati a Chakwera…ngati alidi professor…its not by kuphunzira ayi koma experience.
      ◆Dzina la u professor ndi lofunika to facilitate MULINGO & COMMUNICATION.

      Reply
    • Violet Tenthani says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:16

      So Chakwera would be needed by poor Americans or south Africa’s, but not poor Malawians? Why so?

      Reply
    • Perani Ranee says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:49

      Violet Tenthani

      ◆Poor (Americans,nigerians,south africans)…most of them are poor by choice..
      ◆All the priviledges are available to them.
      ◆While in poor countries the priviledges have not yet reached the poor due to so many reasons :
      ★unexperienced leaders
      ★corrupt leaders
      ★expensive technology
      ★non ability to plan
      ★etc

      Reply
    • Smart Farman says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:56

      Perani khala maso usagone angayambe kukubela ka 4n kako kopanda nako zochitako and udzasweka modzidzimutsa popanda chokuchilitsa Chakwela wako ukumuchitila sangadede ataluza 2019 ine pheee kuwelenga ma comments ako a campaign ndikulimbana ndi umphawi wangau

      Reply
    • Violet Tenthani says:
      06/11/2017 at 11:56

      Kkkkkkk you know sometimes reality is most of the times precise at all times than what the books say which is conditional. You can take malawi for example and pick out the cheapest need for a commoner, if you don’t know yet, you’d be surprised to find that lack of such a need is far from “choice” as the perpetrator.

      Reply
    • Perani Ranee says:
      06/11/2017 at 12:03

      Violet Tenthani

      ◆How can you say it could be a choice for poor Malawians as well when:
      →They live in homes that cant be spotted on a map!How can such a person get a loan?
      →They dont have perfect ids.
      →Etc

      T

      Reply
    • Violet Tenthani says:
      06/11/2017 at 12:28

      Eeey where did I say it could be a choice? I said choice isn’t the perpetrator. I was giving you to look at malawi as a “world”, look at the gap between those with plenty and those with little or nothing and confirm if really being poor is by choice. Go around and connect with your people not just on Facebook, you’ll learn a lot. Now to answer your question, thing is you’re looking at where they are disregarding how they got there in the first place and what keeps them there instead of where you are, let’s hope you’re worth referring to, one not worried about this month’s food, water and electricity bills? But if you are, is it by choice? Anyway good afternoon, by actually not by choice but tikakomedwa pano sitipeza ya Ufa kkkkkkkk

      Reply
      • kholowa mkabudula says:
        06/11/2017 at 15:51

        That is the issue iwe uli ndi maso akuthwa umaonela patali! Opopa magaziwa azafalikilano chaku mpotoku ndithu!

    • Perani Ranee says:
      Reply
  161. Jack Majiga Stevie says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    Manyi Nokha za ziiiiiiii baxi ako zimenezo

    Reply
  162. Samson Moses Chinomba says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    APM ndi deal even ineso I have same idea

    Reply
  163. Kenny Mwewa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    U say that because u are in business.

    Reply
  164. Gëö Mphãýã says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    zoona

    Reply
  165. Ali Njoloma says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:31

    only APM not his cabinet,

    Reply
  166. Wanangwa Gift Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:30

    malawi 24 at its best……..

    Reply
  167. Esau King Chanzq says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:30

    That’s true APM woyeeee

    Reply
  168. Jaziel Chaulele says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:29

    bola asanamizane kuti winayo adzakhala vice president pazisankho

    Reply

