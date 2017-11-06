…Major 1 wadya sikono and is seeking govt. favours – Analysts
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Malawi President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today because APM is greater than his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.
Bushiri, who made the remarks over the weekend in South Africa, said the younger Mutharika has done tremendous work for the country when compared with all the other people than have occupied Sanjika Palace.
In turning the wrath on MCP, he said only managed to construct “a few tarmac roads” over its 31-year tenure.
“Peter is scoring more when compared with any other leader. Be it on the rule of law, press freedom, development and fiscal discipline, Peter Mutharika is winning. He is yet to arrest a person on political grounds” Bushiri eulogizing APM who been branded a pathological liar and the biggest failure that Malawi has ever had since independence by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera.
In contrast, Bushiri assured Mutharika of his vote after listing what the prophet deemed were the younger Mutharika’s achievement,.
“If I am given chance to vote for president today in Malawi, I can vote for none other than Peter Mutharika because he is visionary, intelligent, wise and tolerant president Our beautiful country and motherland Malawi had ever had before”.
Our senior analyst, Williams Simango, branded Bushiri as cunning while warning President Mutharika against falling for the prophet’s tricks.
“Bushiri may have observed that he can’t win businesses in Malawi if he doesn’t side with the hands of power. Mutharika would indeed be daft if he fell for Bushiri’s eulogy” observed Simango.
Omega Malata, while agreeing with Simango, branded Bushiri a confused guy who “wants to be in good books with APM”.
The prophet and the current regime were, until this in bad books, accusing each other of witchhunting
Others observed that Bushiri wants to be picked
Zoti APM is better than Bingu nde akunama kwambiri
Maganizo anga: No 1: Ngwazi Che Hastings Kamuzu Banda. No 2: Ngwazi Che Bingu Wa Muthalika. No 3. Palibe. No 4. Palibe. No 5. A chair Che Lume Bakili Muluzi. No 6. Azungu andituma Abiti Joyce Ntila Banda. No 7. Palibe. No 8. Palibe. No 9. Palibe. No 10. Peter magetsi athima Muthalika.
Apa nde Bushiri akutilakwilatu ngati wanenadi kuti malawi is better under DPP now. But it’s okay bcoz that is the way he is seeing it but what we r seeing is that Malawi alipamoto under current ruling party DPP.
Amalawi anatigulitsadi sure
Zonsezi ndi chabe Prophet Bushiri is so smart dont be cheated here by Malawi 24
There’s something our brother is looking for from the government otherwise the prophet has missed his lines.
Mbuzi ya munthu iwe anthu magetsi tikumawaona kawili pa week nde ukati wachita zazukulu? Any way ot your position because you r rich. You pipo are just the same oppresers!
Akufuna amupatse mpata opanga business kumalawi ndi chifukwa akutelo ,my vote is for chakwela
Bingu thats greetest than pter dont ly here
does APM means- sucking blood Allowed to People of Malawi? some body open my eyes me to understand.
Amakwana Major 1 2019 DPP Bomaaaa!
Ndinabadwira Ku Malawi ndakulira Ku Malawi kuphunzira , kukwatira,ntchito komanso ndikukhulupilira ndizafera komanso kuwolera Ku Malawi nde kuchoka nthawi ya Kamuzu kufika pano simungamdiuze zochita kaya mwayamba kpeni wozamuvotera ndilinaye ndipo sindisowa kuuzidwa ndi winawe aliyense muonanso 2019 mudzakhumudwa MULUNGU mukumuseweresa ngati alamwanuyo ataloza woyenera kuvala nguwo….
If U Can’t Beat Them,join Them!
Bushiri akuthokoza sacrifice wachita APM dzana lija magazi asilikari aja Satana wavomera nsembe if u do not know a Malawi azanga
Kodi O Bushiri Wa Dzina Lawo Lina Ndi Oyani? Ndimafuna Ndikamaukwana Munthu Ndi Ndidzimutukwana Yense,
akufuna fevour abushri
Kkkkk imeneyo timati:miracle blackout,miracle poor economy pitirizani enanu kkkkkkkkkk prophet always anabwelera ochimwa ngati uyuyu kkkkkkkkk Tipeze polowera ku kamuzu palace.B carefull ur excellency ali ndi bomba ameneyo oh oh kkkkkkkk
I think Bushiri is smarter, his is not only a man of God or a major prophet as they call him but he is one of the great enterpreneur of our time. By praising APM and his govt and at the same time saying he can solve electricity problems Malawi is facing in 24hrs as indicated in todays news paper, Bushiri is looking for contracts in the energy sector. Look, he is saying this this at a time when the govt looking for a Contractor to supply generators to ease the electricity blackout problem.
Trintas Chigada Felix Machewere Felix Machewere
Now he is good
wachamba bushiri
Ummm! I usually stay quiet on issues related to this claimed. But on this if Malawi 24 is true, then it is something else. Something big is in the pipeline. Watching.
Koma gyz Peter ndi m’banga palibeso. Chakwera palibe chake
Bushiri is a very smart young guy…he is great at what he does,thats why he is getting richer and richer.
he does’nt hold a grudge and buries a hatchet.he is got a plan that will surprise us all.
He is so stupid, wasiyilanji kubwera kumeneko udzakhale kwanu kuno galu iwe
Kkk zowona Mtumiki wa Mulungu
Whatever his plan,….. Ayiphula iyeyo Ife tikhalabe chomodzimodzi……
Aaaa koma something is terribly wrong with this so called man of God.
Bingu and Peter are all failures no one can convince me on anything about these thieves
Aku KENYA akulila BOMA litawina nanuso muzalila PETER atawinaso
opposite is true
Mmmm Bushiri dzingolalikirani nkhosa za ambuye musamwaze nkhosa kamba kazadziko
akuluwa sanganiza chifuchitimuli kunja simukudziwa MAVUTO alikumalawi panopa DPP singawine mubwele mudzanthe chaka mudzamudziwa Malawi mumene akuwawila mukukambaizi chifukwa simunkhala kuno pazonkha mwakambazi sindinu Malawi ofunila zabwino anthu ake
Nde kayansotu awa
Kkkkkk last days!!
Muluzi was the Best ever Malawi have
If you can’t beat them just join them……..bad move for a businessman like you Bishiri…….
Wise prophet May God bless him
Go ahead prominent figure, I too am keeping his vote but to me Bingu was much better than our current President
Bushiri is a cheat and a liar, akufuna contract yo magetsi
Akanatani zinafika povuta
If you want to catch a monkey behave like a monkey
Do Not Flatter Him Unless It Is To Encourage Him And Do Not Agree With Him When He Is Wrong.Major Is A Flatter
Mesa ampasa magazi amafuna aja ndie what more can he say?……but as far as iknow Mulungu siBushiri
Way back in the Bible prophets used to liberate people from sinking ships these days the prophet joins the sinking ship kkkkkkkk
Ndipo Bushiri akunena zoona
Chipani ndi DPP osati zinazi
Zingofuna kuononga dzikoli
Enawa akungokuwa sangathe
Kuliyendetsa olo pang’ono
Apawo ndi mizu yakachere amakumana pasi magazi pano akwanira kkkk
Kodi bushiri , waledzela eti? Ukuti chain?ndiwedi was mbacha eti.
Koma vote yaine pitalayo asawelengere 2019
adyetsana ameneo tasieni
Major Bushiri munthu wa mulungu wokonda dziko lake akunena dzoona.Bushiri ndi mtumiki wolemera palibe angampatse sikono.amen
Kkkkkk… Wise Bushiri… Wise up guys!! You don’t call your father negatively… But respect matters by the end of the days.. Forgiveness is the issue in Bushiri.. And reality is ones judgment…
Akuona
Bingu adali bwino compare ndi zinazi. Mzimu wake uwuse mu mtendere.
Ntchito ya mulungu imeneyi
Kawerenge bible iwe
nzapadziko izi
this is really joke
I totally disagree.Bushiri kudya sikono or it should be the opposit.Can Malawi pay Bushiri?Far from it. Its Bushiri who can fix Malawi’s economy to be at par par with its neighbouring countries.I know its difficult to accept,but its a fact.
Bodza
Zopusa eti ngati mumadya zamkachisi ndi bushiri wanuyo dyani mwachisisi.
Ana ambava inu.
very true broh amalawi nsanje basi that’s y amangokhalabe pompo nzawoyo akupita patsogolo
that idiot doesn’t live here anymore,doesn’t know how Malawians are struggling.Malawi is now hell on earth because of poor leadership.
Bushiri wasted sperm
Perhaps he wants to be appointed as running mate come 2019…so Mmmm tiwone kut zitani
kalipo komwe akugwilizana
So what? what is special? he has the right to say that he is a Malawian that is his opinion.
Akudya limodzi za blakout
Mdima ukakula ndiye kuti kunja kwatsala pang’ono kucha…..I never expected to hear such words from him according to how dpp officials have been treating him
There’s Mr bushiri and prophet bushiri in Bushiri ……you know what I mean
U hav to explain how
Malawi 24 you are misleading people i never heard Bushiri comparing APM and Bingu.,He just said if we ask him to vote he would go for DPP and thats his opinion not for everybody. he was saying APM has done good things according to him.
Zmenez n’za bush d it can ‘t be aman of god to do a campain sakuziwa chomwe akunena ine wanga nd chakwera bas mcp 2019 bomaaaaaaaaaa tambala wakuda
Nde Chambatu chimenecho
mmmmmmmm, koma amalawi tili ndichinthu choipa cha mumntima basi, tapeza nkhani aaaa ai walandilila kuti sikonoyo munamuona akumpasa kapena akumuika mkamwa? aaaa, munthu akayamikila pa zina zomwe zaone zabwino mkulakwa? eeee Malawi anakhala bwanji chomwe tingaziwe mchakuti sazapezeka mtsogoleli yemwe azakonze zinthu ndi yesu yekha yemwe azakonze china chilichonse pano tifune tisafune yesu akubwela posachedwa olo titasintha ma ulamulilo palibe azakonze mkuzati uyu wakonza ai bwanji mabvuto oonse timusiile yesu posachedwa mabvuto atha
Waiponya kutali major 1
bushiri sanayakhule izi kodi inu mwazitemga kuti?
BINGU UNALI M’BANGATU OHOOO
My vote is for dpp kaya wina afune olo asafune vote yanga dpp basi.
Tell that devil to close his rotten mouth and go to hell together with this corrupt Mutharika.
kaya ine
Mwabweza ambili magazi yoö
My vote belongs to DPP
wanyela Satan iwe
Which criteria this man of God have used to compare APM and Bingu? may be agwiritsa ntchiti Academic backgrounds like Bingu analowa upresident ali Dr. Bingu wa muthalika while APM analowa upresident ali Professor APM. i believe from that academic angle we can say APM is greater than Bingu, but if we use what the two has done as presidents, Bingu is far much great than APM. So far to me, the late Bingu was the best
Let him talking its all about political battle
A tamkhomelera mpaka wayimika manja. Wayiwala mene zinalili kuinfa ya Grace Chinga(mhsrip)
Musatikumbuse malemu inu! Bingu wathu anapita osadwala.
Who dash monkey banana?
Kodi apolice amakhala akuchitapo chani
That’s his own personal choice and out of his own conscience, and nothing wrong! Let’s understand him well that this is his own choice NOT for the whole country that he should be re-elected for the second term! Very true some will vote for him come elections! The truth of the matter is that the majority have seen leadership deficiencies in Apm thus don’t want him to have a second go in 2019!
this is devil deserves ademon
That is a mission under STNSM alephela plan A akufuna plan B ife ayi zimenezo, kumabwela motiphimba mmaso apa kut tisadziwe mipen yomwe yabisidwa kuphasayo ansaa!! Azazambatukepo apa poyelayela.
AKUYAMIKILA KUTI WATOLERA MAGAZI OKWANILA MU NTHAWI YA PETER (ibbu)?
Chenjera posankha Malawi,,, ufulu wako ukhoza kukhala nyambo(RIP ) matafale!!
Remember Sundiata keita and Sumangulu in the History of Mali kingdom
Hahahaha, He is just mocking APM.
Bushiri sangadye zikono ayi koma iyeyo, akukukamba zomwe akuziwa.
Mmene amaonekera Bushiri angadye sikono ya Munthu.?????
Who’s Bushiri after all? he’s not God he’s a human being like any body else! .
Malawi 24 adya sikono za Muhammad mukonekaru!
Malawi wafika povutika kwambiri ndiye wina akamanena bodza nakhalanso mlaliki kuti dziko akuyendetsa bwino, timadabwa ndi u prophet wake kuti ndiwakuti! Atsogoleri amasiku ano ni aja a “Papsya Tong’ola”
too much accidents that’s why he is praised him
Sikono bushiri ukunamatu iwe
Kusowa chochita abwere uyu Koma ameneyo afike uyu Koma pamenepo tizazindikira chikwanje chili mumtu ndiye mpakana man of God alowerere Ndale mmmmm
Kkkkkkk he must go to hell
Wake up Malawi there is something behind let’s wait and see!
Even if he votes for DPP it will still be one vote and not millions
APM is greater as you say in his own way but better than BINGU??I say #NO ,,BINGU was a great president after Kamuzu
Akufunadi favour from DPP
Kodi inu mumafuna Pulesidenti asiye ntchito yake azikagwira ku Escom??,bwanji a Escom sakuliuza boma cheni cheni chikuvuta kuti magesi azizima zima??,ndi Pulesidenti uti yemwe anatilamulira osampeza ndi Vuto??.Mukungozivutatu kuganiza kuti Mcp ingachose DPP m’boma.MUZAZIONA.
I guess there might be something dirty behind that surprising declaration
Who fools who?
Tikhalira zomwezi
Chilipo chomwe akufuna kupanga ndekuti boma limamukhomerela akufuna zitheke
Kkkkkkk koma anthu munthu wakamba maganizo ake inu busy kumunyoza mukufuna aziganiza ngati inu?
i am against this!!!!! on which criteria this man of God have used
Kkkkk… Bushiri is smart person than ever… Kkkkkk…. He sees beyond expectations of many even of those who hate him.. Kkk… Apm is indeed a winner today even without votes… The miracles of bloodsuckers, blackouts, loss of by-elections to Mcp etc are justifiable that Apm winning ways against others is definite none existence and is a leader in the doom of universe that Bushiri is not subjective to see into it.. Apm leadership is blank in Gods glory… Three days of mourning, he forgot to put the flag at half mast..at an opening ceremony of a mosque in LL and kept defending himself from critics of Chakwera.. Bushiri is dynamically right..
wow i just like ur English man kkkk it’s gud
It seems you understood major 1. Oh yes even without vote for an Oracle has sent a signal.
Kkkkk koma ngati chili chipongwe kkkkkk Bushiri ndi dhilu
98 degrees turning point “united we stand and divided we fall, opposition and ruling parties plus stake holders must play a role in rebuilding Mother Malawi to make it a viable state, not be greedy with resources to the state, every ruler who ascend to the throne with a mission to like a”legacy ” doesnt abuse his power by oath of constitution, ie julius nyerere,nelson MANDELA.
Abushiri mukuziwa mavuto omwe ali m,ziko muno akugurani a DPP gati ukufuna kavoteleni peter koma ine voti yaga DR chakwera pansi paulamulilo wachipani cha MCP
Haha bushiri ndiwa timing akufuna awayende ma dolo a DPP underground aziti ali nawo mbali imodzi chosecho tizangonva aaaaa basi walowa chipani china akufuna ayimile u president
leaders of today……Kkkk
Nampopa wagwira ntchito
His Is Well Known By Miracle Money, Business Investment & Political Comments Always. One Thing He Should Know Is That God Is Watching, He Did The Same In 2014 On Joice Banda.
Malawi 24 chilichonse mukulemba mumafuna musangalatse munthu, Prophet Bushiri can’t do that, chotimuziwe man of God sangamukweze mtsogoleri wadziko I hop mwasowa cholemba eti!! Papa will never b apolitian nditumiki wamulungu basi, musiyeni his apresident of ECG the whole world
Alick ndinu mulendo in this country? don’t hate malawi news check other newspapers nkhaniyi wayankhula loweruka Bushiri sizachilendo izi
Sangarakhure zimenezo buchili mwayiwara posachedwapa ndi boma romwero rinakana kurandira chithandizo kuchokera kwa buchiri mukunenayo
Sanayankhule chomcho bushiri kodi kuomjezelankhani bwanji?
tili limodzi mmalayi muno kapena ayi? kumazitsata akuluakulu. wayakhula ekha major 1
at rainbow tv @ they hav been repeating his speech, maybe i missed the part saying he wud vote for APM but he really commended Peter that he z doing gud works here. he further said he has forgiven the current government for the misunderstanding they hav had for the past years.so i don’t see the reason for u blaming malawi24,ppo hav the ryt to know and debate whatever case that comes up.
kumusapota bushiri choncho ngat mulungu wanu?
Ai big zimenezi ndi zoona Bushiri wanenadi kuno ku Rustenburg Saturday lathali ,inenso ndili komkuno
Kupepera awa ati man of god kodi iwe ndi mwana wa kambuku?
Dumax oziwa khuyakhula ur great man, may God bles u
◆Kusiyana kwa Bingu ndi APM:
→Bingu atakhala dotolo uProfessor wake ankabwereza experience ya zomwe iye ndi ena anapanga kale.
★ professor like that one timati wokufa(Asitic/Isamic).He is needed by poor americans, poor south africans,poor nigerians etc.
→APM atakhala dotolo …uProfessor wake anapangira maphunziro amabvuto amene akupezeka masiku ano.E.g the big gap between the rich and the poor.What the whole world needs at this time.Timati atakhala dotolo(kufa) adadzuka→NDIWAMTALI!
you are now a real prophet
Bushiri Ndi Mbalame .
kkkkkkk a bushiri anyway its ur choice
Let Malawians Choose Their Own Leader In 2019 Without Somebody Falsing Them.
I think the opposite is true
Ohio!
APM greater than Bingu? My foot!!
◆Kusiyana kwa Bingu ndi Mutharika:
→Bingu atakhala dotolo uProfessor wake ankabwereza experience ya zomwe iye ndi ena anapanga kale.
★ professor like that one timati wokufa(Asitic/Isamic).He is needed by poor americans, poor south africans,poor nigerians etc.
→APM atakhala dotolo …uProfessor wake anapangira maphunziro amabvuto amene akupezeka masiku ano.E.g the big gap between the rich and the poor.What the whole world needs at this time.Timati atakhala dotolo(kufa) adadzuka→NDIWAMTALI!
timadabwa kut anamapopa achoka kuti ndamodzi anthuwa mbalame zafanana thenga zimaulukira pamodzi
Kkkkkkk
as long as we’re malawians to change current govt will means preamble of new challenges. its true ngt malawi
tili ndi mavuto
bt thinkin that solution ndi CHAKWERA nde uchitsiru. Chakwera ndi malawi mzathu ndithu ndi mbava yomwe iyi
Malawians will decide on that through the ballot.
Yeah, decide 2 continue facing challenges of today or new
Why should Bushiri’s choice be Malawi’s concern? Musatitopetsepo pano mungatilakwitse mkuyankhula..
Waalowa pansi amenewa
aaaaa,chamba,baxi
ABUSHIRI AKADANGOLIMBIKA KUGWRA NTCHITO YA AMBUYE.KMABE POT NAWO NDI MUNTHU ALINDIZOFOOKA ZAWO,TIYENTILEMEKEZE MAGANIZO AWO,
My dear its wards of politics there is some thing behind of the wards.
Amakonda ndalama uyu, ampaka nacho chi banzi mkamwa.
Kalipo Kamene Akunyengerera Wapanga Zotani Kti Apose Ena Osewo? Asatinamize Bodza Tinatopa Nalo, Ngati Munthu Wa Mulungu Akuenera Kmanena Zoona, Amalawi Ali Mmavuto
Bushiri is simply trying to mend fences with the DPP govt. Can you believe that he has already forgotten the way he was treated when he was distributing food aid in the recent past by DPP officials ?
he has buried the hatchet so should you
Bird of same feathers flow 2 gather.
Kkkkkkk asatanic amakondaso eti kkkkkk iweyo maganizo sanafanane nd ifeyo pot mukupopera magazi nonse
indeed its true. black outs are new thenominone as compared to all presidents behind him
Black outs are areault of poor planning and Lack of vision of former presidents …how can a country like ours rely on 320MW of hydro electricity?????…..50 yrs yet no any president ever invested accent towards electricity ….SA is planning to build nuclear power stations now bcz they are foreseeing a short fall of electricity in 2030…this is to add on top of the 40000MW they are using ….blaming this gov for blackouts is lack of understanding…
mmmmh
Total Hell!!!!
Bushiri uzazinyozetsa ukanasiya oaayankhula
its his choice to vote for Dpp but do not decieve the malawians that APM is greater than Bingu.thats a total lie,Bingu was genius man full of visions.i dont know if there will be the president like him.RIP to You Bingu Wa Muthalika.
thats true…
◆Kusiyana kwa Bingu ndi Mutharika:
→Bingu atakhala dotolo uProfessor wake ankabwereza experience ya zomwe iye ndi ena anapanga kale.
★ professor like that one timati wokufa(Asitic/Isamic).He is needed by poor americans, poor south africans,poor nigerians etc.
→APM atakhala dotolo …uProfessor wake anapangira maphunziro amabvuto amene akupezeka masiku ano.E.g the big gap between the rich and the poor.What the whole world needs at this time.Timati atakhala dotolo(kufa) adadzuka→NDIWAMTALI!
A Perani muli ku Malawi kapena kwina kwake.
Mungochulutsa gaga mdiwa mfundo sizikuonekapo
Perfectly said, that guy was great. RIP indeed.
Surely Late Bingu Was A Great Man In Our Nation,may His Soul Rest In Perfct Peace!
very much true
Vuto la amalawi ndi limenli munthawi ya Bungu mumkati sakulamulira bwino leronso ndi iwe amene ukuti anali wabwino kkkkkk
chisime chimaoneka chakuya chikaphwa
Bingu was full of ideas but never implemented even one, now I’m seeing you guys recommending a dreamer, he failed and went to hell
Akoma akagonera
True chidziko chopanda kalikonse ngati chino ndizosayembekezeka kumayenda mwa bolako chonchi.
Nonsense
Ilipo business kakunyengelera ku boma kakatero.
Hahahahhahahaa dont make me laugh
Ezekiel 37.
Asatinamizepo apa, kalipo-kalipo.
IF YOU CAN’T DEFEAT THEM JOIN THEM
Simple 😀😜
The destroy them KKKKKKKKKKK!….
thats tge name of the game, kufuna kuwsphera kuchoka nkati
If you want to catch a monkey behave like amonkey
Kkkkkkkkkkk!… Tazionapo ife izi A chair adawagwetsa chocho
ok ! christ 2day is votin 4 pilato
Awa ndimaganizo ake mtumiki wamulunguyi….ine anga ndiakuti….Bingu anali akatundu womanga ndi mawaya…..machine opangra machine anzake
👍 100% correct
I agree with u
bushiri wayakhula ekha kt z nt seeking sympathy musamanamze athu wt d aim ov avng mo coments
Kkkkkkkkm
Hmm koma nde eeee!
aaaaaah no sance
#AmenAmenAmen!
◆Lija linali kale…technology yisanachite kanthu!
◆Masiku ano anthu adzama kwambiri ku dziwa kuti ngati tikufuna kuti mabvuto omwe abwera masiku ano athe …munthu wake nayu.
◆Tikudziwa kuti munthu wothetsa umphawi wa underdeveloped world akhale :
→wa mkulu pa makhalidwe
→wa experience pa moyo wa anthu
→wa experience pa civilised citizenship
→patience
→both micro & macro economics
→a little techie
◆Zimenezi zimapezeka mumunthu wamtali maganizo
◆A Chakwera ali ndi experience ngati ya Kamuzu→EasternAsianType→Islamic:
★This was needed when standard of technology was low.
★It helped in the past decades but not now
★Otherwise it means we are going backwards.
★A CHAKWERA COULD BE A PROFESSOR NOW BUT NOT THE TYPE OF PROFESSOR WE NEED IN THESE TIMES→the poor americans, south africans, nigerians ‘may ‘ need him.
★the gap between poor and rich people is very big we need a TALLIE!
Aaaa sikuti chakwela ali ngati kamuzu. Kodi president mumafuna ophuzila or otukula dzino. Look at zim, south Africa, Obama all of them are not professor or Dr
Kulamulira Imakhala Mphatso Yakwa Mulungu Not Mabuku
◆Uprofessor sikuti kuphunzira.
◆Pa chikhalidwe chathu mudziko lapansi ndi experience tikhoza kukupasa u professor
◆Monga ngati a Chakwera…ngati alidi professor…its not by kuphunzira ayi koma experience.
◆Dzina la u professor ndi lofunika to facilitate MULINGO & COMMUNICATION.
So Chakwera would be needed by poor Americans or south Africa’s, but not poor Malawians? Why so?
Violet Tenthani
◆Poor (Americans,nigerians,south africans)…most of them are poor by choice..
◆All the priviledges are available to them.
◆While in poor countries the priviledges have not yet reached the poor due to so many reasons :
★unexperienced leaders
★corrupt leaders
★expensive technology
★non ability to plan
★etc
Perani khala maso usagone angayambe kukubela ka 4n kako kopanda nako zochitako and udzasweka modzidzimutsa popanda chokuchilitsa Chakwela wako ukumuchitila sangadede ataluza 2019 ine pheee kuwelenga ma comments ako a campaign ndikulimbana ndi umphawi wangau
Kkkkkkk you know sometimes reality is most of the times precise at all times than what the books say which is conditional. You can take malawi for example and pick out the cheapest need for a commoner, if you don’t know yet, you’d be surprised to find that lack of such a need is far from “choice” as the perpetrator.
Violet Tenthani
◆How can you say it could be a choice for poor Malawians as well when:
→They live in homes that cant be spotted on a map!How can such a person get a loan?
→They dont have perfect ids.
→Etc
T
Eeey where did I say it could be a choice? I said choice isn’t the perpetrator. I was giving you to look at malawi as a “world”, look at the gap between those with plenty and those with little or nothing and confirm if really being poor is by choice. Go around and connect with your people not just on Facebook, you’ll learn a lot. Now to answer your question, thing is you’re looking at where they are disregarding how they got there in the first place and what keeps them there instead of where you are, let’s hope you’re worth referring to, one not worried about this month’s food, water and electricity bills? But if you are, is it by choice? Anyway good afternoon, by actually not by choice but tikakomedwa pano sitipeza ya Ufa kkkkkkkk
That is the issue iwe uli ndi maso akuthwa umaonela patali! Opopa magaziwa azafalikilano chaku mpotoku ndithu!
Manyi Nokha za ziiiiiiii baxi ako zimenezo
APM ndi deal even ineso I have same idea
U say that because u are in business.
zoona
only APM not his cabinet,
malawi 24 at its best……..
That’s true APM woyeeee
bola asanamizane kuti winayo adzakhala vice president pazisankho