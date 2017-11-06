…Major 1 wadya sikono and is seeking govt. favours – Analysts

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he would vote for the ruling Malawi President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party if elections were held today because APM is greater than his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.

Bushiri, who made the remarks over the weekend in South Africa, said the younger Mutharika has done tremendous work for the country when compared with all the other people than have occupied Sanjika Palace.

In turning the wrath on MCP, he said only managed to construct “a few tarmac roads” over its 31-year tenure.

“Peter is scoring more when compared with any other leader. Be it on the rule of law, press freedom, development and fiscal discipline, Peter Mutharika is winning. He is yet to arrest a person on political grounds” Bushiri eulogizing APM who been branded a pathological liar and the biggest failure that Malawi has ever had since independence by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera.

In contrast, Bushiri assured Mutharika of his vote after listing what the prophet deemed were the younger Mutharika’s achievement,.

“If I am given chance to vote for president today in Malawi, I can vote for none other than Peter Mutharika because he is visionary, intelligent, wise and tolerant president Our beautiful country and motherland Malawi had ever had before”.

Our senior analyst, Williams Simango, branded Bushiri as cunning while warning President Mutharika against falling for the prophet’s tricks.

“Bushiri may have observed that he can’t win businesses in Malawi if he doesn’t side with the hands of power. Mutharika would indeed be daft if he fell for Bushiri’s eulogy” observed Simango.

Omega Malata, while agreeing with Simango, branded Bushiri a confused guy who “wants to be in good books with APM”.

The prophet and the current regime were, until this in bad books, accusing each other of witchhunting

Others observed that Bushiri wants to be picked