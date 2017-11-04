Woman behind bars for dumping newborn in pit latrine

A 42-year-old lady is in Police custody at Blantyre Police Station for dumping a newly born baby in a pit latrine.

According to Blantyre Police Publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the suspect is Angella Chikwakwa of Wilson Village, T/A Tomasi in Thyolo.

Nkhwazi said on Thursday at around 9pm, the woman gave birth to a baby girl and dumped it in a pit latrine within Sumani 2 village in Blantyre where she lives.

A woman who stays close to the suspect in the same village heard the baby crying from the pit latrine and together with other people managed to rescue the baby.

“The matter was later reported at Manase Police Unit and the police arrested the suspect,” Nkhwazi said.

Meanwhile, the baby is at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where it is being taken care of.

Chikwakwa is expected to appear before court to answer the charge of concealing the birth of a child which contravenes section 232 of the penal code.