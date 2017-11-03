Bullets supporters banned for five years

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has slapped a five year ban each on Nyasa Big Bullets supporters.

The supporters who have been banned manhandled Karonga United FC officials during a Fisd Cup tie last week.

The match was played at Chilomoni Stadium but before the kickoff, “Agalu” as the Bullets supporters are popularly known, attacked Karonga United team manager right in the technical area before snatching the visiting team’s medical box in front of FAM officials, Bullets officials and Police Officers.

After the match, Bullets executive committee submitted names of the culprits to the FA.

The supporters, who have been banned are Mathews Gunde, Kasiya Whayo, Kelky Ngozo, Rashid Useni, Precious Amos, Judah Anderson, Wisdom Shaibu, Shaibu Saidi, Dyton Gama and Bruno Gama who happens to be the team’s vice chairperson for the main supporters committee.

The supporters will not be allowed to watch any match organised by the FA and its affiliates for the next five years.

The ugly part of the whole fracas saw Karonga United refusing to resume play after the half time break, forcing FAM officials to intervene and the visiting side accepted to return to the pitch but played the match under protest.

Bullets won the match 4-2.

Meanwhile, as one way of apologizing to Karonga United, Bullets will play a friendly match against their counterparts at Karonga stadium with all gate collections going to Karonga United.